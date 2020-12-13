Auburn Fires Head Coach Gus Malzahn

Gus Malzahn joins Will Muschamp and Derek mason as SEC head coaches to lose their jobs this season.

Auburn parted ways with Coach Mahalazan Sunday afternoon after another disappointing season. The Tigers ended the 2020 regular season Saturday with a 6-4 record after defeating Mississippi State. Auburn finished with at least four losses in each of the last seven seasons with Malzahn at the helm.

The highlight of Malzahn's tenure was his debut year with Nick Marshall at quarterback. He led the Tigers to a 12-2 record and an SEC Championship. Auburn played Florida State in the final BCS National Championship Game, coming up short 34-31.

Malzahn was able to field consistently solid teams during his eight seasons, but he failed to produce 10-win seasons, SEC West Championships and wins against Auburn's rivals. He only reached 10 wins twice (2013 and 2017), winning the SEC West both years. Malzahn leaves Auburn with 3-5 records against Alabama and LSU, and a 2-7 record against Georgia.

Auburn has high expectations for its football team, and the program is tired of looming in Alabama's shadow. Only 12 teams at the FBS level have more wins than Auburn and the Tigers have eight SEC Championships.

Alas, Gus could never put it together and the university has failed to make the playoff in the new common era. Next season the Tigers will visit Athens with a new coach in place, whoever that may be. This provides a level of intrigue to that game, as one of two things can happen: the new coach can lift the program and garner national attention, or this team collapses upon itself.

It seems we have a new wave of coaches in the SEC, and Auburn just joined the mix.