Auburn vs Georgia - Halftime Notes/Analysis

Halftime Ramblings from Brooks.

Georgia up (24-3)

So, here's the deal, I scribble a bunch of notes, track and chart critical third downs, all that silly nerdy football stuff that I love. Sometimes, good thoughts come out of them, sometimes it's a hectic mess of jumbled notes I can't read. Let's find out what we have today:

*11 penalties for 98 penalty yards in the first half is inexcusable, and I would imagine Kirby Smart would tell you the same thing.

Offensively:

Georgia opened in predominately 11 and 12 personnel with six and seven-man protections in the passing game.

The offensive line has created a significant push up front, leading to Georgia having much more success in the run game.

Darnell Washington has continued to be a blocking force in the run game.

Kearis Jackson has become the safety blanket for Stetson Bennett.

Bennett worked through his reads exceptionally quick throughout the first half and got the ball out quickly.

Defensively:

Georgia has remained in man-to-man coverage for the overwhelming majority of the first half.

Third Down rush package: Dean, Walker, Carter, Stevenson, Anderson, and Ojulari. A lineup filled with dynamic pass-rushing and blitzing threats.

Richard LeCounte out for the remainder of the contest for targeting penalty.

Personnel Notes:

Offensively

Injury Notes::

According to a source, we do not expect Georgia to have any non-participants today due to COVID.

Kelee Ringo - Shoulder (OUT)

Arian Smith - Knee (OUT)

Tre' McKitty - Knee (Questionable)

JT Daniels - Knee (Questionable)

Jermaine Burton - Shoulder (Limited)

