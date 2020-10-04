Auburn vs Georgia - Halftime Notes/Analysis
Brooks Austin
Halftime Ramblings from Brooks.
Georgia up (24-3)
So, here's the deal, I scribble a bunch of notes, track and chart critical third downs, all that silly nerdy football stuff that I love. Sometimes, good thoughts come out of them, sometimes it's a hectic mess of jumbled notes I can't read. Let's find out what we have today:
*11 penalties for 98 penalty yards in the first half is inexcusable, and I would imagine Kirby Smart would tell you the same thing.
Offensively:
- Georgia opened in predominately 11 and 12 personnel with six and seven-man protections in the passing game.
- The offensive line has created a significant push up front, leading to Georgia having much more success in the run game.
- Darnell Washington has continued to be a blocking force in the run game.
- Kearis Jackson has become the safety blanket for Stetson Bennett.
- Bennett worked through his reads exceptionally quick throughout the first half and got the ball out quickly.
Defensively:
- Georgia has remained in man-to-man coverage for the overwhelming majority of the first half.
- Third Down rush package: Dean, Walker, Carter, Stevenson, Anderson, and Ojulari. A lineup filled with dynamic pass-rushing and blitzing threats.
- Richard LeCounte out for the remainder of the contest for targeting penalty.
Personnel Notes:
Offensively
Injury Notes::
According to a source, we do not expect Georgia to have any non-participants today due to COVID.
Kelee Ringo - Shoulder (OUT)
Arian Smith - Knee (OUT)
Tre' McKitty - Knee (Questionable)
JT Daniels - Knee (Questionable)
Jermaine Burton - Shoulder (Limited)
