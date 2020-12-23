Azeez Ojulari Expected to Opt Out

Azeez Ojulari will be the 9th player for the Dawgs expected to opt-out of the Peach Bowl. Ojulari’s entrance into the NFL Draft is very likely with this news.

Redshirt Sophomore Azeez Ojulari is expected to be the 9th player for the Dawgs expected to opt-out of the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati. An announcement from Ojulari’s entrance into the NFL Draft is very likely with this news.

Ojulari, the team's sack leader at 5.5, and Bednarik Semifinalist has received some very high draft grades, several of them first-round grades.

The Dawgs opened as an 8 point favorite over the Bearcats but that has since dropped to 6 and 1/2, likely due to the Dawgs being without a now 11 total former starters.

Ojulari entered the Georgia program as a member of the 2018 signing class from Marrietta High school in Marietta, Georgia. He redshirted his first year in Athens in order to fully rehab from an ACL injury he suffered in his final high school football game.

Towards the end of 2018, Ojulari was healthy enough to get on the field in the Sugar Bowl against Texas in an extended role and flashed the elite edge rushing ability that we've come to know today.

Entering his Redshirt Freshman season, Ojulari was named the starter at the JACK position for a Georgia defense that was loaded down with talent, especially in the outside linebacker's room. Ojulari went on to lead the team in sacks (5.5) and became the first freshman under head coach Kirby Smart to be named a team captain.

Entering the 2020 season, Ojulari was expected to cement himself as one of the best edge defenders in college football, and he did exactly that. Ojulari went on to lead the team in sacks (5.5) for the second straight season and added on an additional 31 quarterback pressures.

Ojulari will likely enter the NFL Draft and is expected to be a Top-60 pick.

