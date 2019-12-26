BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Baylor Bears: Know Your Opponent Pt. 1 - Head Coach Matt Rhule

Blayne Gilmer

Plain and simple, Matt Rhule is a leader of men and a builder of programs. He has a great football pedigree having played under Joe Paterno at Penn State and having coached under two time super bowl champion Tom Coughlin. Now in the midst of his second stop as a head coach, Matt Rhule has brought both Temple and Baylor from double-digit loses in his first year at each school to double-digit wins in just three seasons. 

The shambles that the Baylor program was left in back in 2016 after the conclusion of a scandal-ridden tenure by Art Briles seems like a memory of the distant past. 

Four calendar years and three football seasons later and the Bears are back to prominence. A lot of this can be credited to the type of person that Matt Rhule is. The 2019 Sporting News Coach of the Year is a devout Christian that leans on his faith and love for others to help guide his program. This way of life and approach to the job has changed the fabric of the program for the better. 

Obviously though, in big-time college football, it's not all about how nice of a guy you are, or what you believe in. Ultimately, college football is a business. It is a business that is predicated on winning games. It just so happens, winning is something Matt Rhule knows how to do.

USATSI_9719602
Matt Rhule has turned programs around. First Temple, now Baylor. 

Between Temple and Baylor, Coach Rhule has led his teams to three conference championship games in seven seasons. The lone conference championship win came with Temple in 2016 in the American Conference with a 34 - 10 victory over Navy. Just to show how impressive of a job Matt Rhule and his staff did at Temple, consider that before leading the Owls to back-to-back 10 win seasons in 2015 and 2016, Temple had only one other 10-win season to its credit and that was in 1979. 

The record compiled by Temple from 1980 until the start of 2015 was a dismal 126 - 270. That's an average of 3.6 wins per year and a winning percentage of 31.8%.

It's not just that Rhule turns lowly teams and programs around, but it's how those teams go about their business that is impressive. Since a 14 - 58 beatdown at the hands of then 13th ranked West Virginia on October 25th of 2018, the Bears has have played a different brand of ball. 

In the time since that Thursday Night thumping in Morgantown, Baylor has taken on the personality of its head coach. Disciplined, balanced, tenacious, and unrelenting are the words that describe the program that's turned in a record of (13 - 4) since that blowout loss. In that same span, Rhule's bears have used a balanced spread attack to outscore its opponents by a double-digit margin on average (31.7 to 21.8). 

The only real stumbling block during this run of success for the Bears has been Oklahoma, which they've lost to twice in heartbreaking fashion.

Matt Rhule in preparation for the 2020 Sugar Bowl finds himself in a similar situation to that of Kirby Smart over Georgia's past two seasons. Rhule must lead a team onto the field for the Sugar Bowl that was a victory away, in their conference championship no less, from finding itself in the College Football Playoff. 

Sound familiar? Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs found out how hard it can be to shake off that type of disappointment when they got outperformed by Texas in last year's Sugar Bowl. 

We'll find out how well the culture that Matt Rhule is trying to instill in Waco has taken root when the two programs and two head coaches that were on the cusp of a playoff run meet in New Orleans on Wednesday night. We'll also find out a lot about the Georgia Bulldogs and if they know what type of opponent they're up against. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ed Orgeron Takes a Subtle Shot at the Georgia Bulldogs

Brooks Austin

Ed Orgeron spoke to the media prior to the CFP matchup between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners, and he took a subtle shot at the Georgia Bulldogs.

Christmas Wish List for Georgia Football

Brooks Austin

'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the classic city, the Georgia Football faithful waits patiently for their Christmas wish list to come true.

Georgia Football Recruiting: Expanding the Map and Stockpiling Elite Talent

Blayne Gilmer

Kirby Smart & staff are expanding the recruiting map. Georgia isn't losing out on in-state talent, but rather choosing the best the nation has to offer. Including three of the 15 players in the country.

Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL: History then Home for Chris Conley

Jordan Jackson

Chris Conley is in the midst of career year for the Jaguars. The last two weeks have been eventful as he made history last week, and returned home in week 16.

Replacing Rodrigo: Georgia Must Find a Way to Fill a Legend's Shoes

Blayne Gilmer

Rodrigo Blankenship will go down as one of the more beloved Bulldogs ever. In 2020 the Dawgs will play without him for the first time in the Smart Era.

Georgia Basketball: Door Open for Anthony Edwards to be Consensus Top Pick

Jordan Jackson

With the latest development on James Wiseman, there is a possibility that the door may be opening for Georgia star forward, Anthony Edwards to be the top pick.

LIVE UPDATES: National Signing Day for the Georgia Bulldogs

Brooks Austin

We have all the live updates and information from today's early national signing day. Everything you need to know about the incoming Georgia Bulldogs.

Todd McShay says Jake Fromm Gets Worst Rap of Any QB

Brooks Austin

Jake Fromm's draft stock has been a topic of conversation for a while, and Todd McShay says that Fromm gets the worst rap of any QB in the country. Here's why.

Georgia Recruiting: UGA offers Ole Miss Commit Daran Branch

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia has offered defensive back Daran Branch. Branch is an Ole Miss commit out of Louisiana that has length and quickness.

Could the Georgia Defense Be Even Better in 2020?

Blayne Gilmer

The Georgia Bulldogs had the number two ranked scoring defense in the country in 2019. How can the Dan Lanning and Kirby Smart led group be even better in 2020?