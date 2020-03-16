BulldogMaven
Ben Watson Retires from the NFL

Brooks Austin

Ben Watson has spent 15 years in the NFL after being the 32nd overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. 

Watson transferred to the University of Georgia after spending a season at Duke University. In three seasons with the Bulldogs, Watson had 65 catches for 852 yards and 6 TDs before becoming a first-round pick. 

In fifteen seasons in the NFL, Watson accrued 6,058 receiving yards and 44 touchdowns. He played for four different teams and won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. 

In a statement he released via his Twitter account, Watson spoke about his time at Georgia and the struggles he overcame during his time in the NFL: 

"After five years of college football at Duke and the University of Georgia the NFL became an all-consuming obsession and in 2004 my name was called. 

Though I was excited to realize my dream my first few years were difficult. Injuries and worry led to anxiety and despair and I honestly wanted to walk away on numerous occasions with so many of my own expectations left unmet. My childhood lesson to Never Quit, along with my pride and stubbornness inept me going even though my spirit at times was broken. With a wife who loved me more than I loved myself, and the work of God's grace, freedom came and the latter years of my career proved more fruitful and enjoyable than the beginning." 

In three years at Georgia, Watson undoubtedly left his mark on the program. He is arguably the best tight end to play for the Bulldogs and is certainly one of the most physically imposing to ever don the Red & Black. At 6'4, 260 pounds, Watson ran a 4.50 in the forty at the NFL Combine in 2004. 

