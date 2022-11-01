When the betting lines first opened in Vegas for Saturday's mega matchup between the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 2 ranked Tennessee Volunteers, the Bulldogs were a 12.5 point favorite in a game that carried a team total of 59.5 points.

As of Tuesday morning, however, the Bulldogs have been bet all the way down to an 8.5 point favorite, with the team totals vaulting all the way up to 66 points.

So, what is happening to the betting line? And why?

Money on Volunteers in Georgia vs Tennessee

According to VegasInsider.com, 97% of the total money, and 76% of the total bets that have been placed on the spread to date have been placed on Tennessee, which would explain the drastic movement in the betting line.

Additionally, 69% of the total money line wagers have been placed on the Volunteers as well. It will be interesting to track these numbers as the weeks progress, typical market strategies indicate that the early money is the "public" money, whereas the "sharps" — the professional gamblers — typically put their wagers in after the public has moved the line to a much more favorable position, particularly when betting a favorite.

Georgia being bet down this much is uncommon, at least at this point in the 2022 season. Most lines tend to move in the opposite direction for the Dawgs as money continues to roll in on them as a heavy favorite. This happens to be the inverse of most of those previous cases.

