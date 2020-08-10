DawgsDaily
REPORT: Big Ten Pulls the Plug, Postpones Season to Spring

Brooks Austin

The Big Ten has voted to cancel the 2020 college football season from concerns related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as first reported by the Detroit Free Press. 

Dan Patrick said on his radio show Monday, presidents voted, 12-2, Sunday to end the fall sports in the conference. Only Nebraska and Iowa voted to play. 

They will reportedly wait until Tuesday to make the official announcement, but all signs are pointing to the Big Ten canceling their football season this fall.

SI.com's Ross Dellenger has reported that the Pac-12 is close to follow shortly thereafter with the postponement of their football season to the spring. The Big 12, ACC, and of course the SEC are going to be the last to make any decision along the lines of postponing a season. 

Sources we've spoken to at the University of Georgia have told us they are conducting business as usual with the hopes of playing their ten-game conference only schedule. Players are practicing and are being told all they can do is "stay ready" for whatever is coming in terms of a season this fall. 

Which begs the question as to whether or not other Power 5 conferences can go ahead with the 2020 season if conferences like the Big Ten are opting out? In short, sure they can. In fact, there are reports that the SEC is currently in attempts to pull the Big-12 and ACC into what would ultimately be a "Super Conference" where they'd just move on without the remainder of college football. 

Sources have confirmed to Dawgs Daily on SI.com that the SEC is indeed recruiting the help of the ACC and Big-12 who seem on the fence, but hope to bring them on to "save the season" 

This isn't the last development we will have this week in regards to season postponements, and we will do our best to keep you posted on any and all updates as they come down. 

