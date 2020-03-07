BulldogMaven
Bleacher Report Says The State with The Most Talent is Georgia

Brent Wilson

Which state has the most talented football players? It's a debate that will likely rage as long as high school football exists. Some could break the argument into several different categories. If you take the sheer numbers of players in Division one football, you'll see that five states stand out over the rest: 

  1. Texas - 2,877
  2. Florida - 2,589
  3. California - 2,335
  4. Georgia - 1,950
  5. Ohio - 1,080

*Stats based off 2019 rosters courtest of batchgeo.com

Bleacher Report released an article recently discussing this argument in a bit more depth and taking a slightly different stance. Not taking the discussion and boiling it down to a tangible number, but instead looked at the number of impact players that come from each state. They settled Georgia as the top talent producing state in the country. Why? 

There's no position more impactful than quarterback and Georgia has produced the country's best quarterbacks for quite some time now. 

If you were to ask a college football fan to name a player from the state of Georgia, almost everyone would say Clemson's Trevor Lawrence or Ohio State's Justin Fields. There's nothing to take away from those players, considering both have already achieved a lot in a very little amount of time.

"Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields-were both in the 2018 recruiting class and played mere miles from one another."

With Lawrence and Fields now entering what is now most likely their final season in college football, the article points out the future quarterbacks of college football that will represent that state of Georgia.

USATSI_13755805
QB, Davis Mills

"Stanford quarterback Davis Mills will be another big name in 2020, and future prospects like Tennessee's Harrison Bailey and LSU's Max Johnson (not to mention 2021 phenom Brock Vandagriff) should make Georgia's quarterback game strong for years to come."

Quarterbacks from Georgia are a dime a dozen around college football, but it's not the only position. Wide receivers like Minnesota's Rashod Bateman and Oklahoma's Jadon Haselwood both reside from the peach state. 

The most impressive section of this article for the Bulldogs was the mention of multiple positions of the Bulldogs' defense represented by talented, home-bred players.

"UGA safety Richard LeCounte III is one of the SECS top returning playmakers...Georgia's Azeez Ojulari (is) preparing for (his) time to shine, too."

Bleacher Report also mentioned that Nolan Smith II could be a potential rising star coming into his sophomore year. On top of that, incoming linemen, Broderick Jones and Tate Ratledge were also mentioned as talented players who will represent the state of Georgia in the near future.

It's no secret that Kirby Smart has been able to find instate talent to produce for his team during his tenure at Georgia. And as we've seen through the recent recruiting cycles, it looks like that trend won't stop anytime soon. The state of Georgia has plenty of talent to offer, and the Bulldogs are taking advantage of it.

Despite continuing to be a national brand — recruiting across the country for the best available players — Georgia is going to continue to wall off their state border. Brock Vandagriff, David Daniel, and Marlin Dean are all top in-state talents committed to Georgia in 2021. With the rest of the "big board" consisting of several top in-state targets. 

Amarius Mims, Nyland Green, Smael Mondon, Terrence Ferguson, Barrett Carter, Jordan Hancock, and Michah Morris are all top-100 players in the country and they all reside in the peach state

