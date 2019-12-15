Baylor vs Georgia: Predicting the Breakout Performers for the Sugar Bowl

The Georgia Bulldogs are headed to the Sugar Bowl for the second straight season with an (11-2) record following the blowout loss against LSU in the SEC Championship game.

Georgia used this opportunity in the Sugar Bowl last season to give the coaching staff a brief glimpse at what the future could hold for the Bulldogs. Last season it was Azeez Ojulari and Divaad Wilson who shined during extended playing time in the bowl game.

We take a stab at predicting who are going to be the breakout performers in this year's Sugar Bowl.

Brent Wilson - RB, Zamir White

With the Bulldogs having two draft-ready running backs in D’Andre Swift and Brian Herrien, there is a possibility for more carries to go to other backs. If Herrien and Swift decide to sit out, or lighten their load at a minimum, look for Zamir White to show up. This is his game. White has 316 yards on 60 carries on the year, giving him 5.3 YPC. But imagine what he can do with more carries against a team that is allowing nearly 150 rushing yards per game. It’s time to let Zeus loose.

Blayne Gilmer - S, Lewis Cine

Lewis Cine is emerging at the right time for the Bulldogs. Kirby Smart employed as many as 7 defensive backs at a time to try and stymie Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and the offense of the #1 ranked LSU Tigers. While I don’t anticipate as drastic of a deviation from the standard Smart/Lanning game plan in the Sugar Bowl, I do figure to see plenty of nickel and dime packages against a wide-open Baylor offense. Cine recorded a career-best 6 tackles in the SEC Championship game and one would have to think his performance in his first meaningful action would only help his case for more playing time. The #3 ranked safety in the 2019 class, Cine has a tremendous amount of talent and size to matchup with the weapons on the perimeter at the disposal of Matt Rhule. With J.R. Reed and Richard LeCounte III both possibly being gone after this game, it’ll be nice for Lanning and company to see the future of the safety position for the Dawgs. I see Cine making an impact in New Orleans.

Matt Klug - WR, George Pickens

Bowl games are bittersweet. For some, it’s the last time you’ll see them suit up in the Red and Black. For others, they’ll give you a glimpse into the exciting future. That’s what George Pickens is going to do against Baylor. The freshman made his presence known in the second half against LSU despite the game already being mostly out-of-hand. This is his last chance this year to show Dawg Nation what he’s capable of, and they are in for a treat.



Brooks Austin - DB, DJ Daniel

DJ Daniel has started the last nine games following Tyson Campbell's toe injury in the Notre Dame game, and since he's entered that role he's played fairly well. Though Baylor does not throw the ball nearly as much as they have in the past it's going to take a solid effort from both Daniel and Stokes to contain Denzel Mims and Tyquan Thornton who have combined for 1,689 yards and 16 TDs on the year.