Brenton Cox, "Can’t wait to get the W" Against Georgia

Brenton Cox is a name that is familiar to the Georgia program and fanbase. In 2017 as a senior at Stockbridge High School, Cox was a Top-25 player nationally, a true Five-Star talent, and he chose Georgia over Alabama and several other perennial powerhouses.

In 2018, Cox played in 13 of 14 games as a true freshman, recording 20 total stops on the season. And that was the end of his tenour in Athens. Cox not only had legal issues during his time at Georgia, having been arrested for marijuana possession but was quickly falling down the depth chart so it seemed with the arrival of Nolan Smith and Jermaine Johnson in the 2019 signing class for Georgia.

In September of 2019, Cox entered the transfer portal with what seemed to be a mutual parting of both parties. Upon entering the portal, Cox quickly enrolled at the University of Florida and sat the remainder of the 2019 season out and is now playing a pivotal role on the Gators defense.

He spoke with the media on Tuesday and expressed just how personal the November matchup will be for him between Georgia and Florida.

"It definitely going to be personal. I just can’t wait to play ‘em in Jacksonville. Can’t wait to get the W"

One could certainly see why Cox will find this matchup personal. He has a reason for having bad taste in his mouth towards the University, even if the reasoning for his departure may or may not have been self-inflicted.

He's off to a solid start for the Gators in 2020 as well. In just two games, Cox has racked up 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 3.0 tackles for loss. He feels like he has made the best decision to join Florida and is comfortable with his decision.

"I actually was interested in Florida in high school. But you know, I chose to go to Georgia, and I kind of feel like I made the best decision to come here. Next question."

