Brian Herrien signs with the Cleveland Browns

One of the few surprising undrafted players for Georgia after today was Brian Herrien. It's now known that Herrien has been signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cleveland Browns.

I think any Bulldog fan would've loved to see Nick Chubb and Sony Michel play together at the next level. Now, the Bulldogs will have the next best thing with Herrien and Chubb now reuniting in Cleveland.

Herrien was a former 3-star recruit for Georgia in the 2016 cycle. Herrien was listed as just the 54th best running back out of high school, yet produced early in his career, taking his first collegiate carry for 25 yards and a touchdown against North Carolina.

Herrien was never the "premier" back in his time at Georgia, but was always a consistent and reliable option for the Bulldogs. In his career at Georgia, Herrien recorded 1,413 yards on 277 carries, along with 13 touchdowns. He also provided some production in catching the ball in the backfield with 28 receptions for 167 yards and 2 touchdowns in his 4 years as a Bulldog. Those are quite impressive numbers for a guy with limited numbers.

After being invited to the NFL combine, Herrien recorded a somewhat shaky 40-time of 4.62, yet it seems like his game is faster than his time showed. But, at 5'11 210 pounds, Herrien shouldn't be critiqued too much about his size.

