Brian Herrien signs with the Cleveland Browns

Brent Wilson

One of the few surprising undrafted players for Georgia after today was Brian Herrien. It's now known that Herrien has been signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cleveland Browns. 

I think any Bulldog fan would've loved to see Nick Chubb and Sony Michel play together at the next level. Now, the Bulldogs will have the next best thing with Herrien and Chubb now reuniting in Cleveland. 

Herrien was a former 3-star recruit for Georgia in the 2016 cycle. Herrien was listed as just the 54th best running back out of high school, yet produced early in his career, taking his first collegiate carry for 25 yards and a touchdown against North Carolina. 

Herrien was never the "premier" back in his time at Georgia, but was always a consistent and reliable option for the Bulldogs. In his career at Georgia, Herrien recorded 1,413 yards on 277 carries, along with 13 touchdowns. He also provided some production in catching the ball in the backfield with 28 receptions for 167 yards and 2 touchdowns in his 4 years as a Bulldog. Those are quite impressive numbers for a guy with limited numbers. 

After being invited to the NFL combine, Herrien recorded a somewhat shaky 40-time of 4.62, yet it seems like his game is faster than his time showed. But, at 5'11 210 pounds, Herrien shouldn't be critiqued too much about his size.

2020 Georgia Bulldogs NFL Draft Open Thread | Live Blog

As the 2020 NFL Draft is set to kick off tonight, tune in for live updates and commentary from our team here at The Bulldog Maven's Live Blog.

Former Georgia Football QB, Jake Fromm Drafted by the Buffalo Bills

Former Georgia quarterback, Jake Fromm has been selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Former Georgia Football QB, Jacob Eason Drafted by Indianapolis Colts

Former Georgia Football QB, Jacob Eason Drafted by the Indianapolis Colts

Lawrence Cager to Sign with New York Jets

In just one season with the Georgia Bulldogs, Lawrence Cager made an impact. Now, he's off to the NFL as the New York Jets have signed him.

Eli Wolf signed by the Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have signed former Georgia Football TE, Eli Wolf.

Rodrigo Blankenship Signed by Indianapolis Colts

Former Georgia Football place kicker, Rodrigo Blankenship has been signed by the Indianapolis Colts following the NFL Draft.

Former Georgia Football Safety J.R. Reed Signed By Jacksonville Jaguars

A tremendous leader and a very productive safety for the Georgia Bulldogs, J.R. has been signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tae Crowder Drafted by New York Giants as Mr. Irrelevant

Tae Crowder Drafted by New York Giants as Mr. Irrelevant at the 255th overall selection in the NFL Draft.

D’Andre Swift: A perfect fit for the Detroit Lions

D’Andre Swift’s multidimensionality makes a good fit for any pro offense, but Detroit provides an opportunity for him to elevate a one-dimensional offense.

Former Georgia Football TE, Charlie Woerner drafted by San Francisco 49ers

Former Georgia Football TE, Charlie Woerner drafted by San Francisco 49ers

