Georgia Football: Bulldogs Break Ground on State of the Art Facility Upgrade

The Georgia Bulldogs program is once again upgrading its football facilities. The move was announced via the official Georgia Football Twitter account. This is the latest in a series of upgrades to the program's football facilities, after previously expanding the seating capacity of Stanford Stadium and renovation of the West End Zone.

The improvements to the football installations will be top-notch, including modern sports medicine and training facilities. There will be a nutrition center, and a new meeting room so the Georgia Football coaches and players on the entire squad can, can gather to discuss game-winning strategies. There will also be a total of 11 individual discussion rooms, so the various units on the team can watch film, as the coaches show them ways to improve.

The team's weight training facility will be expanded to twice the size, giving the Dawgs more space to operate, as well as add new equipment. The coaching staff will also get new offices. Included in the blueprints are also a new multipurpose room. This will give the Georgia Bulldogs a new area in which to host recruits.

The team's facility additions are expected to coat an estimated 80 million dollars. Private contributions are expected to cover 50 percent of the expenses. In the meantime, a loan will be secured to provide funding for the endeavor, in advance to the contributions coming in. The renovations are expected to be completed by April 2021, just in time for the Spring season.

The project is just the latest in a long list of advances the Georgia Bulldogs have made to their football domain, which certainly includes Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium. Everything from new hedges, to restrooms and concession spaces, have been upgraded in recent years.

All of the modifications that the athletic department has made for the Georgia Football program recently serve a variety of purposes. They stand to improve comfort for both players and fans attending games. Most importantly, the facilities will continue to make the University of Georgia more and more attractive to the most talented recruiting prospects in the nation.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.



