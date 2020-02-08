BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Football: Bulldogs Break Ground on State of the Art Facility Upgrade

Jordan Jackson

The Georgia Bulldogs program is once again upgrading its football facilities. The move was announced via the official Georgia Football Twitter account. This is the latest in a series of upgrades to the program's football facilities, after previously expanding the seating capacity of Stanford Stadium and renovation of the West End Zone.

The improvements to the football installations will be top-notch, including modern sports medicine and training facilities. There will be a nutrition center, and a new meeting room so the Georgia Football coaches and players on the entire squad can, can gather to discuss game-winning strategies. There will also be a total of 11 individual discussion rooms, so the various units on the team can watch film, as the coaches show them ways to improve.

The team's weight training facility will be expanded to twice the size, giving the Dawgs more space to operate, as well as add new equipment. The coaching staff will also get new offices. Included in the blueprints are also a new multipurpose room. This will give the Georgia Bulldogs a new area in which to host recruits.

The team's facility additions are expected to coat an estimated 80 million dollars. Private contributions are expected to cover 50 percent of the expenses. In the meantime, a loan will be secured to provide funding for the endeavor, in advance to the contributions coming in. The renovations are expected to be completed by April 2021, just in time for the Spring season.

The project is just the latest in a long list of advances the Georgia Bulldogs have made to their football domain, which certainly includes Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium. Everything from new hedges, to restrooms and concession spaces, have been upgraded in recent years.

All of the modifications that the athletic department has made for the Georgia Football program recently serve a variety of purposes. They stand to improve comfort for both players and fans attending games. Most importantly, the facilities will continue to make the University of Georgia more and more attractive to the most talented recruiting prospects in the nation. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.


Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Aaron Murray Set to Make Debut in XFL

Former Georgia Bulldogs QB, Aaron Murray is set to make his XFL debut this Sunday as the Tampa Bay Vipers take on the New York Guardians.

Brooks Austin

by

Jordan Jackson

Georgia Football: Ten Former Bulldogs Invited to NFL Combine

The 2019 Georgia football team will have ten former Bulldogs in attendance at this years NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Find out who all was invited.

Brooks Austin

Preview: Georgia Basketball Tries to Snap Out of It Against Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs basketball team looks to try and snap out of their recent slide as they host the Alabama Crimson Tide tonight at The Steg.

Chris Allen

Georgia Football: Bold Predictions for the 2020 Recruiting Class

The 2020 Georgia Football recruiting class finishes as the Nation's consensus top class. Today, we make a few bold predictions for the freshman in the class.

Brooks Austin

Ladd McConkey: A Versatile Weapon For Todd Monken and Georgia

Ladd McConkey has outstanding football instincts. Todd Monken has utilized players in the mold of McConkey very well in the past. Georgia has a versatile weapon in this newcomer.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia Football Is Returning A Loaded Defense

A historically great 2019 Georgia defense is returning an overwhelming amount of production in 2020.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia WR, George Pickens Makes PFF List of Top Returning Receivers

PFF.com released its list of top returning receivers in college football headed into the 2020 season, and Georgia WR, George Pickens comes at number nine.

Chris Allen

by

Bostonfan1967

Two Georgia Bulldogs Named To Preseason All-SEC Team

The preseason accolades continue to roll in for two Georgia Bulldogs as Emerson Hancock and Riley King were named to the Preseason All-SEC Team.

Matt Klug

Georgia Football: Update on the Latest NFL Draft Stock of D'Andre Swift

Former Georgia football running back, D'Andre Swift will be certainly be drafted in the upcoming NFL Draft, but just how high is his stock? And is it rising?

Jordan Jackson

Georgia 2020 Recruiting Breakdown: Another Top Ranked Class for the Bulldogs

The recruiting machine that Kirby Smart has developed shows no sign of slowing down. Georgia secured yet another #1 class in 2020. Bulldog Maven has a full breakdown.

Blayne Gilmer