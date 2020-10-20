SI.com
Bye Week Brings Position Battles

Brooks Austin

Due to the impact of COVID-19 on the Southeastern Conference, commissioner Greg Sankey decided to alter the SEC members' schedule. This alteration has moved the previously scheduled Georgia vs. Kentucky game to Halloween weekend. The Bulldogs now have their bye week following a disappointing second half against Alabama.

Would Georgia have liked to have a bye week before facing Florida? Perhaps this allows them to figure out several issues on their roster and a game before Florida to work through them in live-action.

Most teams use the bye week to get healthy and lick their wounds. Though it's safe to assume that won't be the case in Athens this week, there's too much to clean up.

Quarterback

It's been a hot button issue in the 2020 season. It will continue as such until this football team has found the signal-caller that provides them the ability to win a shootout like the game we saw Saturday night against Alabama. With an additional week before the Dawgs head up to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats, redshirt sophomore quarterback JT Daniels has ample time to get prepared to play.

Head coach Kirby Smart said it's tough to give Daniels reps during a game week to evaluate him. These were his comments upon Daniels' clearance. "He still has to be able to go out there and prove to us that he can do it in the game-like situations and the practice-like situations. That's not easy to do during the week at times."

Now, it's the bye week. There's going to be ample time to provide game-like situations and evaluate the young quarterback.

Interior Offensive Line

Based on the first four games of the season, Georgia has settled in at the tackle positions. Jamaree Salyer has manned the left tackle spot and will continue to do so, with Warren McClendon at right tackle. However, the interior offensive line still has some battles brewing, even if the rep count doesn't exactly portray it that way. Justin Shaffer, Trey Hill, and Ben Cleveland have started every game this season on the interior of this offensive line. One would imagine Matt Luke provides Warren Ericson an opportunity to earn one of those spots during the bye week.

Defense

Despite there still being room for improvement, the position battles remaining at this point in the season on the ball's defensive side are few and far between. This week will be about getting Monty Rice fully healthy, Jermaine Johnson fully healthy, and cleaning up mistakes made during the Alabama game. 

