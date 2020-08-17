Cade Mays Denied Immediate Eligibility

According to a report made by VR2 on SI, former Bulldog Cade Mays has been denied of a waiver for immediate eligibility. The former five-star made the decision to transfer from Georgia to Tennessee in the beginning of the year. That decision made him the 6th member of Georgia's 2018 recruiting class to transfer from the program.

Here's what Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt had to say regarding the topic, per VR2 on SI:

“It was denied. We’re in the process of appealing that. For me, it is frustrating. I thought he was one of the netter players in the league (at Georgia). When you look at a young man once he transfers... there’s a lot that goes into that.

There’s a lot of uncertainty there. I hate it for young men and women out there that want to transfer. Just my question is, ‘Why should we stand in the way of a young man or woman trying to figure out where the right place for them is?"

As you can tell, Pruitt is clearly frustrated with the matter as the program is in the process of appealing the denial.

Pruitt has somewhat of a reason to be frustrated as former USC QB J.T. Daniels received immediate eligibility within less than a month of his decision to transfer to Georgia.

