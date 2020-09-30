SI.com
Cade Mays Receive Immediate Eligbility from the SEC.

Brooks Austin

Last week, Greg Sankey noted that the transfer rules were in place for a reason, and it would need to be changed by the 14 schools. Well, it appears that is the case. As Cade Mays has among a group of players that has received immediate eligibility. 

Today, Sankey made a statement on the situation:

"In consideration of current circumstances resulting from disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic including eligibility relief provided to student-athletes in August by the NCAA and in anticipation of changes to NCAA transfer legacy legislation the Southeastern Conference today approved a number of transfer waiver request that originated from member institution seeking exceptions to the long-standing conference bylaw that requires intraconference transfers serve a year in residence before being eligible to compete

It must be stated unequivocally that these approvals are solely a reflection of the unique circumstances present and should not be interpreted as an endorsement of the rationale set forth by individual seeking these waivers these are unprecedented times and wish decisions about eligibility and competitive opportunities demand consideration of the current challenges facing our student-athletes and schools as a result of COVID-19 in a non-Covid environment there or there may have been a different outcome for some of the waiver request determine today"

Tenessee Head Coach, Jeremy Pruitt had this to say today: 

"I’ve said numerous times what a great job Greg (Sankey) has done leading us through this pandemic. I just know about Cade and I know that he’s met with lots of professionals and it was submitted to the NCAA and they felt like he needed to play this year. Nobody from the SEC has contacted us and asked to meet with Cade. Based off the decision from the NCAA, I don’t know how they would keep him from playing unless they say it’s a rule that we voted on."

