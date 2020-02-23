Georgia Football: Carson Beck Timeline Looks Eerily Similar to Jake Fromm

A 4-star pro-style quarterback out of high school, once formerly committed to Alabama only to de-commit and end up a firm member of the Georgia recruiting class in March of his Junior year of high school.

Then became one of the strongest voices in the class and began to join in with the coaches on finishing out his collective recruiting class.

That's not the timeline of events for Jake Fromm or Carson Beck, but rather for both. And the similarities don't stop there either.

Immediate Battle

Kirby Smart has created a competitive environment at Georgia that requires each and every starter to win their position battle. That being said, it doesn't stop the assumption arising that there is a favorite headed into spring camp. With Jamie Newman's transfer to Georgia, he is certainly that favorite to be the starter on September 7th when the Bulldogs take on Virginia in Atlanta.

Now, Jacob Eason wasn't a transfer quarterback, but he was coming off a solid Freshman season in 2016 after being the highest-rated quarterback Georgia had ever signed at the time — Justin Fields, 2018 — and he was considered the favorite to inevitably win the job for the season opener against Appalachian State.

Both Beck and Fromm were early enrollees, the only difference in this immediate battle is the fact that Fromm was playing catchup with Eason having a year in the current system.

Whereas with Beck, he's on a relatively level playing field with everyone on the roster in terms of learning the offense with Todd Monken being hired in January.

Competition-a-holics

Carson Beck is not the type of individual to avoid competition. Neither was Jake Fromm. When steam was picking up about Georgia potentially adding another quarterback in even the 2020 class with C.J. Stroud, 247sport's Rusty Mansell reported "Carson Beck told UGA to recruit whoever you want, he was OK with a 2nd QB in the class; didn't matter to him. He was set on coming to UGA and he is there to compete with anyone he has to."

"Anyone he has to" now includes Jamie Newman, and that doesn't change Beck's attitude of coming in and preparing like a starter. Just like Jake Fromm did in 2017. Georgia fans remember how that ended.

The major difference, however, is the fact that there's D'wan Mathis and Stetson Bennett in the equation as well. As we told you earlier, Georgia is deeper than ever at the quarterback position. So, Beck will not only have to battle for QB1, but he will have a fight for the backup role as well.

QB, Jake Fromm

Cerebral

What separates Carson Beck and Jake Fromm apart from others is there attention to detail. When you see high school highlights from quarterbacks, you expect to see jaw-dropping throws, accuracy and physical tools on tape. However, occasionally there are QBs that show elite talent from the neck up.

Doing things like looking off safeties, making quick and decisive reads, and anticipatory throws. These are indications of a football player that's not only trying to win with his physical traits but win up top as well.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.