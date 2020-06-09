DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

CBS Ranks SEC coaches: Where did Georgia Football HC, Kirby Smart land?

Jonathan Williams

In just four seasons Coach Smart has done just about everything that could be asked of a coach besides winning a national championship. With his long list of accolades, there were only two other coaches that Barrett Sallee ranked above Coach Smart in his list of 2020 SEC Coach rankings. 

Sallee ranked all 14 coaches at the following spots: 

  1. Nick Saban 
  2. Ed Orgeron
  3. Kirby Smart 
  4. Jimbo Fisher 
  5. Dan Mullen
  6. Gus Malzahn
  7. Bob Stoops 
  8. Mike Leach 
  9. Lane Kiffin
  10. Jeremy Pruitt 
  11. Will Muschamp
  12. Eliah Drinkwitz 
  13. Derek Mason
  14. Sam Pittman 

It is understandable as to why both Saban and Orgeron are ranked above Smart because they both have one thing that Kirby doesn't, a national championship. Being ranked 3rd when stacked up against the entire SEC is nothing to slouch about either, especially when one of the coaches ahead of you is Nick Saban. 

Kirby Smart has accomplished a lot in a very short period of time and Georgia being his first head coaching gig only makes it even more impressive. The last time a coach in the SEC won their division three times or more consecutively was Saban from 2014-16 and the last time it happened in the East before Kirby was 1993-96 by Steve Spurrier. 

At the level that Kirby recruits it is almost certain that Smart is bound to win the big one. The 2020 season should be an interesting one for Kirby and his staff as they will be dealing with quite a few losses on offense. Being able to replace players without missing a beat is key to consistently being one of the best teams in the nation. This upcoming season will be a strong test to see if Kirby is capable of doing so. 

The only way Saban is getting dethroned from the top spot of the ranking is when he decides to retire. Until then coaches will be fighting for second place. If Coach Smart finds a way to win the national championship this next season he will without a doubt be deserving of that No. 2 spot in the coaches rankings. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Justin Fields Comes in at No. 4 on ESPN list of All-Time Prospects

Justin Fields is the highest-rated quarterback to ever sign at the University of Georgia, and he's made the latest list from ESPN ranking their All-Time Prospects.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

REPORT: Todd Gurley passes physical with Falcons

According to reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Todd Gurley passed his physical with the Falcons on Monday.

Brent Wilson

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Is Prepared For NIL Era

Georgia has dominated the recruiting scene during the Kirby Smart era. Today we explain how UGA is displaying they'll continue this trend when the NIL era begins.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Pop Warner Powerhouse: Ep. 5 - 2021 LB, Smael Mondon

Smael Mondon is the nation's top LB in 2021, but he almost never played football. The final episode of pop warner powerhouse walks through Mondon's journey.

Brooks Austin

MLB Draft Profile: Georgia Bulldogs pitcher Emerson Hancock

Scott Stricklin and the Georgia Bulldogs offer a top-tier draft pick in RHP Emerson Hancock.

Garrett Shearman

WHO provides encouraging news for the upcoming football season

There has not been a whole lot of positive reported in the news world lately but the WHO on Monday announced some encouraging news.

Jonathan Williams

The Dawg Walk: Georgia Recruiting Notes

Dawgs Daily on SI.com brings you the information we've gathered on Georgia football, recruits, and our thoughts on what is to come.

BGilmer18

Georgia Football Return to Campus: What the next month will look like

A return of college football players to campus doesn't exactly mean a return to football. Here's the latest on what "practice" will look like over the next month.

Brooks Austin

Maria Taylor Responds to Jake Fromm's Apology

Maria Taylor is one of the many Georgia alumni in the sports media world today and she's responded to Jake Fromm's comments revealed this past week.

Brooks Austin

WATCH: No. 1 Player, Korey Foreman Back in Action

Korey Foreman was once a Clemson commit, now the California propsect is the most coveted prospect in the 2021 class and a top Georgia target.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin