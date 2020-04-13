BulldogMaven
What Are the Chances Former Georgia RB, D'Andre Swift Becomes NFL Pro Bowler

Brooks Austin

If there's anything we know about the NFL Draft, it's that there are no guarantees. Even some of the most "can't miss" prospects don't pan out once they get to the league. Whether it's injury issues or players just being in the wrong situation, it's a guessing man's game. 

ESPN's latest article has established data points in hopes of providing a percentage chance for each prospect's chances of becoming a Pro-Bowl level of player. Here's how they went about the numbers: 

The most important factor in the model is a qualitative measurement: Scouts Inc. grades. In a way, it is largely a depiction of what a range of outcomes for those grades truly looks like. But it also incorporates measurable and combine information, which does add value to the projections. The useful events and measurements are not always where you think. 

So, where does former Georgia running back, D'Andre Swift land on the list? 

Well, he's the second-highest-rated back on the list behind Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor: 

  • Jonathan Taylor: 41% to become Pro Bowler / 80% to become a starter
  • D'Andre Swift: 32% to become Pro Bowler / 71% to become a starter
  • AJ Dillon: 29% to become Pro Bowler / 68% to become a starter

Taylor and Swift have been the features of an often debated topic of discussion leading up to the NFL Draft. Who should be the top back taken? The third name mentioned in that discussion has been J.K. Dobbins, not AJ Dillon. However, Scouts inc and the latest ESPN data are predicting it's Dillon who has the third-best chance to become a starter. 

Swift has been linked to several teams leading up to the NFL Draft, most notably the Miami Dolphins and Super Bowl champion, Kansas City Chiefs. Assuming he becomes a starter, he will be the fourth former Georgia running back to hold such a title in the NFL. Gurley, Chubb, Michel, and potentially Swift. No other college program could claim such a feat. Alabama and Georgia are currently tied with three starting backs in the NFL. 

One thing is for certain, Swift's playing style sure does accommodate the modern demands for an NFL running back. Ten years ago the primary focus was whether or not a player could withstand thirty carries from a traditional I-formation, whereas now it's about whether or not you can make plays in the passing game while still occupying those traditional downhill carries. Swift has proven he can do exactly that during his time at Georgia. 

