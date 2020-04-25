Former Georgia Football TE, Charlie Woerner drafted by San Francisco 49ers

Former Georgia Football tight end Charlie Woerner has been drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the 6th round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He's an excellent scheme fit for their zone-blocking scheme and will add depth behind one of the league's best tight ends in George Kittle.

Here's a review of his collegiate career at Georgia:

2019: Played and started in all 14 games at tight end...finished with nine catches for 78 yards...first career TD catch went for 20 yards vs. Georgia Tech...two catches for 20 yards vs. Florida included a then-season long of 17 yards...named a team captain for the Murray State and Baylor games...co-winner of Frank Sinkwich Award (toughest player on team), given at team’s post-season awrds gala...a key player on Georgia teams that won 11 or more games three straight seasons, won three straight SEC Eastern Division titles, and played in three straight New Year’s Six Bowl game (2018 Rose, 2019 Allstate Sugar, 2020 Allstate Sugar)...also part of a senior class that won 44 games, tied for most in school history...caught three passes for the National squad in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in January of 2020...Pre-season John Mackey Award Watch List.

2018: Played in all 14 games, starting vs. LSU and Florida...finished with 11 catches for 148 yards...two catches for 41 yards vs. Vanderbilt...also two catches for 12 yards vs. Alabama...one catch for 35 yards vs. Florida...also had a pair of catches vs. Texas in the Sugar Bowl...had one catch for six yards in season opener vs. Austin Peay and another catch for four yards vs. MTSU...one of 14 football student-athletes named to the Southeastern Conference Football Leadership Council...one of three winners of the Special Teams Most Improved Player award, given at team's post-season awards gala.

2017: Played in 14 games, including one starting assignment vs. Auburn...offensive co-winner of the Most Improved Award, given at team's post-season awards gala...set a career-high at the Rose Bowl with three receptions for 21 yards...reeled in two passes for 66 yards, including a 50-yarder, at Missouri...caught one pass for four yards at Vanderbilt...had one catch for four yards at Notre Dame...one of two winners of the Coffee County Hustle Award for offense...caught a 4th-quarter TD pass of 36 yards for the Red team in the G-Day game.

*Career highlights courtesy of GeorgiaBulldogs.com