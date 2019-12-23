BulldogMaven
Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL: History then Home for Chris Conley

Jordan Jackson

Chris Conley is in the midst of career year for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The last two weeks have been very eventful for Conley as the Georgia Bulldogs alumnus made history in week 15, and returned home in week 16.

Chris Conley played wide receiver for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2011 to 2014. He amassed nearly 2000 yards receiving (1,938) and snagged 20 touchdowns as a Dawg. He was notoriously involved in the final play of the 2012 SEC Championship game when the Dawgs came up painfully short of defeating Alabama and going on to play for a National Title.

Now in his 5th year in the NFL, Chris Conley has had an eventful two-week stretch. In week 15, Conley and his Jaguars traveled to Oakland to take on the Raiders. Conley caught four passes to lead all Jaguars wide receivers. More impressive was the fact that he scored two touchdowns in the final six minutes of the game. 

Chris Conley's second touchdown will go into the record books forever. He became the last player to catch a touchdown at the Oakland Coliseum, as the Raiders will begin play in their new home of Las Vegas next season.

The game-winning touchdown set off a surreal scene that will forever be remembered. Fans booed the Raiders off the field. The team's infamous fan section known as the Black Hole was especially disgruntled and began to throw trash onto the field and into the end zone, causing photographers to scurry for cover.

It could not be more fitting that Chris Conley - who is known for "Imperial Dawgs", the Georgia Bulldogs Star Wars hype film he produced in college - became the man to shut down the Black Hole. 

USATSI_13800071
Chris Conley caught the final Touchdown inside of Oakland Coliseum 

In week 16 Chris Conley transitioned from history to homecoming. The Dallas, Georgia native and his team, were hosted by the Atlanta Falcons. The 6'3 wide receiver only had two catches in the ballgame, but he made them both count. One catch was a beautiful 14-yard effort to convert on a fourth down. He made the grab as the ball passed through the Falcons' defender and made an impressive tightrope effort to keep both feet in bounds.

Conley's other catch was a 42-yard touchdown reception in which he burned the Atlanta defense up the right sideline. You could hear his family and Georgia Bulldogs fans in attendance, loudly cheering and screaming for the Damn Good Dawg after he found paydirt.

Chris Conley has now set a new career-high in receiving yards with 737. He has also matched his career-best in catches with 44, and in touchdowns with five. He will have a chance to best both numbers at home against the Colts in the final game of the season. 

Look for Chris Conley to continue to emerge as a real threat next season, as he and new Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II have established great chemistry. Conley could be a threat to break 1000 yards next season, as he continues to help add to the Georgia Bulldogs NFL empire. 

Be on the lookout for more great Chris Conley theatrics, even if they don't take place in a galaxy far, far away.

