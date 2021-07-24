WATCH: Dabo Swinney Jokes About Georgia Joining the ACC

Conference realignment seems to be the talk of college football nowadays. Thanks to Texas and Oklahoma jumping ship on the Big 12 in shocking fashion — despite working behind the scenes for more than a year to do so.

Every coach at SEC media days was asked about it, considering the Longhorns and Sooners are being linked to the Southeastern Conference. Though that hasn't stopped other coaches at prominent programs around the country from making jokes about it all.

Those of coaches now includes Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, who at ACC media days took the opportunity to laugh about the idea of both Notre Dame and Georgia joining the ACC.

"I thought it was breaking news that Notre Dame and Auburn were joining the ACC? No! Georgia! Georgia and Notre Dame are joining the ACC. Isn't that what happened?" joked the Clemson head ball coach.

Clemson and Georgia are obviously set to kick off the college football season on September 4th in what is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated college football games of the season.

The two top-five programs enter the season with extremely high expectations. With Georgia having the remainder of an SEC schedule as well as what looks like another top-five caliber opponent in Alabama in the SEC Championship game, it's not quite a must-win for the dawgs. Though recruiting momentum is much needed heading into 2021, and a win over a program that's beat Georgia on several recruiting battles this summer would be extraordinary for momentum.

As for Clemson, it's shaping up to be yet another down year in the ACC with the Tigers being the only ACC football team in the top ten on most preseason polls. It very well could be classified as a must-win for the Tigers.

