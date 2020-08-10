DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

College Football Players Across Power-5 Form Union to Save Season

Brooks Austin

College football stars all across the country have taken to social media in attempts to save their 2020 football season amidst rumors of Power 5 conferences potentially delaying the season to the Spring of 2021. 

The movement began with the hashtag #WeWantToPlay and now they have united to form what appears to be the beginning of a player's union. 

Trevor Lawrence was vocal on social media Sunday, and he was the first player to tweet out their united demands which read as follows: 

  • We all want to play football this season
  • Establish mandated health & safety procedures and protocols to protect college athletes against COVID-19 among all conferences through the NCAA
  • Give players the opportunity to opt-out and respect their decision
  • Guarantee eligibility whether a player chooses to play the season or not. 
  • Use our voices to establish open communications & trust between players and officials. Ultimately create a college football players association 
  • Representative of the players of all Power 5 conferences. 

Though it wasn't exactly described as a player's union, the hashtag #WeAreUnited is rather self-explanatory. 

This is something that NCAA officials have feared for some time now. In fact, Power 5 administrators have long been terrified of players organizing and using their collective voice: 

If and when football returns this fall, it appears it will be under the player's guidelines, and rightfully so. They are the ones taking the risks and they are the ones voicing their opinions in order to save it. Sunday saw the WeWantToPlay hashtag trend to the No. 1 storyline on Twitter, having been tweeted over 62,000 times by the time of this writing. 

As for whether or not this uproar from players all across the country will keep Power 5 conferences from pulling the plug on a fall season, time will only tell. Though, it doesn't appear we will need to wait too long. A decision from the Big 10 is expected to come down the pipe rather soon. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LIVE: Eight Former Georgia Bulldogs Make Cut at 2020 PGA Championship

The PGA Championship is one of four major golf events during the calendar year and eight former Georgia Bulldogs made the cut this weekend.

Brooks Austin

Malcolm Johnson Jr. Names Final Five

Malcom Johnson Jr, the fastest football player in 2021 has named his final five schools. Georgia makes the cut.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

What Would a Spring College Football Season Look Like?

As the Mid Atlantic Conference cancels their fall sports seasons, college football being played in the spring seems more likely. Here's what that looks like.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Schedule Announced - Will Add Arkansas and Miss St.

Georgia's two additional crossover games have been announced by the SEC. They will now add Arkansas and Miss St. to the 2020 schedule.

Brooks Austin

DeAndre Baker Charged with 4 Counts of Armed Robbery

former Georgia Bulldogs, DeAndre Baker has been charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm, per Broward State Attorney Mike Satz.

Brooks Austin

Who Could be Next to Commit to Georgia?

Georgia has 11 commits in the 2021 class, today we look at who could be next to commit to Georgia, and just how long it's going to take.

Brooks Austin

Former Georgia Football Great, Tim Worley Arrested for Assault on a Female

Tim Worley spent three seasons playing for Georgia in the late 1980's. Thursday morning he was arrested for assault on a female and assault by strangulation.

Brooks Austin

BREAKING: Divaad Wilson Announces Transfer Decision

BREAKING: Former University of Georgia defensive back Divaad Wilson has annouced his transfer decision and will be enrolling at UCF.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Comes in At No. 4 on Coaches Poll

The Amway Coaches Poll for the 2020 college football season has been released and Georgia comes in at No. 4 on the list.

Brooks Austin

UGA President, Jere Morehead Selected to NCAA Board of Directors

University of Georgia President Jere Morehead has been appointed to the NCAA Division I Board of Governors and Board of Directors.

Brooks Austin