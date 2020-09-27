College Gameday Coming to Athens for Auburn vs Georgia

College Gameday will be making their second appearance on the University of Georgia campus in two seasons as the Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on Auburn. Kickoff will be set for 7:30 EST.

Georgia will play host to No. 8 Auburn (1-0, 1-0 SEC) next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium. The latest edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will be broadcast on ESPN and will be the first playing of the game outside of November since 1936.

Georgia played a rather sloppy first half against Arkansas in Week 1, and will be playing host to an Auburn team that's already well tested, coming off a win over a solid Kentucky team at home in Week 1.

Georgia's offense was down-right ugly for 29 minutes and just plain frustrating for about five minutes. D'Wan Mathis lacked poise in the pocket. He held on to the ball too long and made two huge mistakes that kept Georgia from attempting field goals.

Stetson Bennett entered the game in the second quarter and he settled into the game much quicker than Mathis. He led a long, one-minute drive to end the first half with a field goal, but his next drive ended because of a fumble by James Cook.

The complexion of the game (and the perception of Georgia's offense) changes on the following possession. Bennett led a great drive into the red zone before a bad snap by Trey Hill put the drive at risk. Bennett fell on the ball to minimize the damage and threw a touchdown to George Pickens on the next play. Bennett ended the possession by running for a two-point-conversion and giving Georgia a 13-10 lead. The Dawgs finished with 32-unanswered points against Arkansas.

