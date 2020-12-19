ESPN’s College GameDay crew this morning, and they all agreed that the system seems to be flawed. The only real answer is to expand the playoff.

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will meet tomorrow and decide which four teams will make it.

It could look something like this:

Alabama Clemson Ohio State Notre Dame

*Assuming Clemson beats Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game, Alabama beats Florida in the SEC Championship Game, and Ohio State beats Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game.

This would mark the 6th appearance for Clemson, the 5th appearance for Alabama, the 3rd appearance for Ohio State, and the 1st appearance for Notre Dame in the 7th ever College Football Playoffs.

This was discussed by ESPN’s College GameDay crew this morning, and they all agreed that the system seems to be flawed.

GameDay Analyst David Pollack shared his thoughts on what the College Football Playoffs should look like.

“Fixing the playoffs to me is pretty simple. Expand to 8. Take away divisions from every league. Every league plays their conference schedule and one team from every other conference. Conference Champs get automatic bids. If every school played one team from every conference, it would be easier to decide who is truly the best teams”.

Current CFP Top Eight

Alabama (10-0 Notre Dame (10-0) Clemson (9-1) Ohio State (5-0) Texas A&M (7-1) Iowa State (8-2) Florida (8-2) Georgia (7-2)

If the playoffs were expanded, you could see teams like undefeated Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina get a chance to play. Would they get blown out? Even if they did, you would still get to see new teams get a chance to play. If the season ended right now, as the CFP Top Eight currently stands, you would see four teams make their CFP debut.

*Games we would see, based on the current top eight, could be fun games to see.

1.Alabama vs 8.Georgia

2.Notre Dame vs 7.Florida

3.Clemson vs 6.Iowa State

4.Ohio State vs 5.Texas A&M.

