The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, Florida, today. And though the College Gameday bunch is in Notre Dame, Indiana for the matchup between No. 1 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame, that doesn't stop them from weighing in on the biggest matchup in the SEC this weekend.

David Pollack

Former Georgia Bulldog defensive end David Pollack and current ESPN analyst pointed out that safety Richard LeCounte, who will not play today, is the communicator on Georgia's defense. The communicator is crucial in a game where you are waiting to see where Florida Gator tight end Kyle Pitts lines up before determining how you will cover him.

Pollack showed a couple of clips showing how defenses have covered him in previous games. When he lined up in the slot, the defense tried to bracket cover him with a backer and nickel coverage. When a cornerback is asked to cover him, Pollack showed how big of a sized mismatch that is, and Pollack pointed out that when he lines up as a tight end and blocks, that can take a defender away from watching the running back.

Pollack ended his comments by saying, looking for Pitts on the field will feel like you are playing where is Waldo.

PICK - Georgia

Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit did not have a lot to say, but he did say that LeCounte is a high-risk player that takes chances. If you follow Georgia, you probably would not call LeCounte a high-risk taker. You would likely call him an instinctual player that will occasionally get beat on a double move. LeCounte is one of the best instinctual safeties you will watch on Saturday's, and it seems like he knows what play is coming. However, occasionally, he is wrong, and a wide receiver beats him on a double move for a big play. Which to Herbstreit's credit, that style of play could be described as high risk.

Herbstreit ended by saying the Georgia pass rush will be the big difference in the game because it will be something that Florida has not seen all year.

PICK - Georgia

Chris "The Bear" Fallica

ESPN production coordinator Chris "The Bear" Fallica stated that the game's story is Florida's offense vs Georgia's defense. The Bear pointed out that Florida allowed 205 rushing yards against Texas A & M, a game Florida lost, and Georgia likes to use a run-heavy offense.

The Bear calls for a Georgia win today in Jacksonville.

Desmond Howard

The former Heisman Trophy winner out of Michigan, Howard stated that Florida's offense under head coach Dan Mullen is going to "have fun against the Georgia Defense Today."

PICK - Florida