SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

College Gameday Panel Weighs In on Georgia vs Florida

Jeremiah Stoddard

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, Florida, today. And though the College Gameday bunch is in Notre Dame, Indiana for the matchup between No. 1 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame, that doesn't stop them from weighing in on the biggest matchup in the SEC this weekend.

David Pollack

Former Georgia Bulldog defensive end David Pollack and current ESPN analyst pointed out that safety Richard LeCounte, who will not play today, is the communicator on Georgia's defense. The communicator is crucial in a game where you are waiting to see where Florida Gator tight end Kyle Pitts lines up before determining how you will cover him.

Pollack showed a couple of clips showing how defenses have covered him in previous games. When he lined up in the slot, the defense tried to bracket cover him with a backer and nickel coverage. When a cornerback is asked to cover him, Pollack showed how big of a sized mismatch that is, and Pollack pointed out that when he lines up as a tight end and blocks, that can take a defender away from watching the running back.

Pollack ended his comments by saying, looking for Pitts on the field will feel like you are playing where is Waldo.

PICK - Georgia

Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit did not have a lot to say, but he did say that LeCounte is a high-risk player that takes chances. If you follow Georgia, you probably would not call LeCounte a high-risk taker. You would likely call him an instinctual player that will occasionally get beat on a double move. LeCounte is one of the best instinctual safeties you will watch on Saturday's, and it seems like he knows what play is coming. However, occasionally, he is wrong, and a wide receiver beats him on a double move for a big play. Which to Herbstreit's credit, that style of play could be described as high risk.

Herbstreit ended by saying the Georgia pass rush will be the big difference in the game because it will be something that Florida has not seen all year.

PICK - Georgia

Chris "The Bear" Fallica

ESPN production coordinator Chris "The Bear" Fallica stated that the game's story is Florida's offense vs Georgia's defense. The Bear pointed out that Florida allowed 205 rushing yards against Texas A&M, a game Florida lost, and Georgia likes to use a run-heavy offense.

The Bear calls for a Georgia win today in Jacksonville.

Desmond Howard

The former Heisman Trophy winner out of Michigan, Howard stated that Florida's offense under head coach Dan Mullen is going to "have fun against the Georgia Defense Today."

PICK - Florida 

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Georgia Loses With George Pickens' Absence

Wide receiver George Pickens missed the trip to Florida with a nagging upper body injury. This is Georgia football's second-straight game without Pickens.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Perrydawg

Score Predictions - Georgia vs Florida

As the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs are set to play the eighth-ranked Florida Gators, following are score predictions from the staff at Dawgs Daily on SI.com

Brooks Austin

Georgia vs Florida: What's at Stake

With the Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville to play the Florida Gators, the importance of the games is evaluated.

Jeremiah Stoddard

WATCH: Georgia's Five Best Plays Against Florida in the 2010s

After conceding the 1990s and 2000s to the Florida Gators, Georgia football claimed the 2010s with a 6-4 record, including the last three games of the decade.

Kyle Funderburk

Who Has the Edge - Georgia or Florida?

Georgia and Florida renew their annual rivalry Saturday in Jacksonville. The Bulldogs are ranked just ahead of the Gators in the recent polls.

Kyle Funderburk

George Pickens Out for Game Against Florida

Georgia has been dealing with injuries in guys as of late.  The latest victim is George Pickens, who did not travel to Jacksonville.

Jonathan Williams

The Game Within the Game - Brenton Cox

When the No. 5 Bulldogs take on the No. 8 Gators there will be a game within the game. Former five-star, once a Dawg now Gator, Brenton Cox faces his old team.

Brooks Austin

Luke Bryan Casting a "Curse" on Tim Tebow's Heisman Trophy

Avid Georgia Bulldog fan, Luke Bryan has taken to social media to cast a "Curse" on Tim Tebow's Heisman Trophy Amidst Georgia-Florida Hate Week.

Chris Allen

Coaches and Players Recognize the Challenge of Florida's Offense

Florida has one of the best offenses in the nation and it presents a unique challenge for Georgia football's elite, but banged up defense.

Kyle Funderburk

Keys to Victory Against the Florida Gators

A banged up Georgia football team travels to Jacksonville this Saturday to play the Florida Gators with the lead in the SEC East race on the line.

Kyle Funderburk