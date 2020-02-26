BulldogMaven
Georgia Football: PFF Stats Show Experience and Talent in the Secondary

Brent Wilson

Georgia fans will continue to celebrate the huge additions to the secondary from Georgia's #1 overall recruiting class. That includes the nation's #1 cornerback, Kelee Ringo, along with Jalen Kimber, Major Burns, and Daran Branch. 

But barring multiple injuries in Georgia's secondary, these guys — not named Ringo — most likely won't have their numbers called on early. That's because of the remarkable job this staff has done in recruiting in the past, combined with world-class development. 

According to PFF.com, the Georgia Bulldogs have three of the top-8 returning cornerbacks in the SEC.

4. Eric Stokes Jr. - 82.5

7. Tyson Campbell - 76.4

8. D.J. Daniel - 75.3

By just giving the list a quick glance, you notice that it features three Bulldogs, while the rest of the schools have at most, one. With an onslaught of defensive back talent incoming as well. 

Eric Stokes and D.J. Daniel played their first seasons as full-time starters at the college level. Tyson Campbell started multiple games in his freshman year but was hobbled for the majority of the 2019 season due to a toe injury. Still, you can see the potential in all three of these guys. Expect them to be even more effective in 2020 considering the continued development and increased competition level at this position.

Not only do the Bulldogs have 3 proven cornerbacks, but the secondary also has two validated options at safety. The Bulldogs will have a veteran presence in Richard LeCounte III, who is a multi-year starter, along with sophomore stand out, Lewis Cine, who is a former Top-50 recruit. 

Having two safeties like LeCounte and Cine behind a group of proficient cornerbacks only makes things tougher for opposing offensive coordinators.

The effects of this staff's effort on the recruiting trail, especially in the secondary, are just beginning to emerge. The Bulldogs have more experience and talent at cornerback than any team in the SEC, which is an invaluable trait to have considering the talented group of QBs that the conference has to offer each season. 

One thing is for certain though, with the way Kirby Smart and his staff attacked the defensive back market in the class of 2020 — bringing in four DBs — one could surmise that he's expecting to lose more than just Richard 

