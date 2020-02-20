Georgia Football: Could Carson Beck and Kendall Milton be the Next Great Duo

The University of Georgia has a long history of bringing in the combination of a top quarterback and top running back. And though this concept of a talented duo at two of the most important positions on a football roster is not uniquely specific to the Bulldogs, the success of those duos, however, is.

Top UGA QB & RB Combos:

David Greene & Musa Smith, Class of 2000

Matt Stafford & Knowshon Moreno, Class of 2006

Jake Fromm & D'Andre Swift, Class of 2017

So, with Georgia signing yet another Elite combination of talents with QB, Carson Beck, and RB, Kendall Milton, it begs the question... Could they be the next great duo at Georgia?

Carson Beck

Beck enters the University of Georgia in a very similar situation as the quarterback that has just departed. When Jake Fromm arrived on campus in the spring of 2017, it was borderline assumed that Jacob Eason — coming off a solid true freshman season — would be the starting quarterback that fall. With Jamie Newman transferring to Georgia, the same is the case with Beck.

However, if you ask Beck, he's not there to redshirt this season and compete for the job next season when Newman leaves. No. This is a young man that is confident he will win the job this spring and has even gone as far as to say "I am not here to redshirt."

He's already impressed the offensive staff at Georgia since enrolling early and partaking in the practices leading up to the Sugar Bowl, though what's stood out most with Beck is his accuracy and smooth delivery.

The competition for Beck surely won't cease with Newman's departure following the 2020 season either, as 5-star Brock Vandagriff is committed in the class of 2021.

RB, Kendall Milton

Kendall Milton

Like Beck, Milton is already on campus and is turning heads as well. Bulldog Maven reported that Milton is already up from 216 lbs to 227 lbs since his arrival in Athens back on January 8th.

Unlike Beck, however, there's a serious shot that the Kid from Clovis could contend for serious playing time very early in his career.

It doesn't take a football savant to understand that the quarterback position is typically a one-man show, whereas Georgia's running back stable has been known to go three, sometimes four, deep throughout the season.

One thing Todd Monken's background shows you is that he doesn't have any problems playing multiple backs in the same formation, let alone rotate backs. He did so at Southern Miss with Jalen Richard and Ito Smith, and the Browns ran two back formations with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Film Study on Todd Monken's offense and how he uses RBs:

Milton is certainly talented enough to work his way into the mix with Zamir White early on in his career, especially considering James Cook hasn't shown the ability to be an early-down back in the SEC just yet. And though Kenny McIntosh flashed last season, Milton can certainly gain ground on him this spring.

