BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Football: Could Carson Beck and Kendall Milton be the Next Great Duo

Brooks Austin

The University of Georgia has a long history of bringing in the combination of a top quarterback and top running back. And though this concept of a talented duo at two of the most important positions on a football roster is not uniquely specific to the Bulldogs, the success of those duos, however, is. 

Top UGA QB & RB Combos: 

  • David Greene & Musa Smith, Class of 2000
  • Matt Stafford & Knowshon Moreno, Class of 2006
  • Jake Fromm & D'Andre Swift, Class of 2017

So, with Georgia signing yet another Elite combination of talents with QB, Carson Beck, and RB, Kendall Milton, it begs the question... Could they be the next great duo at Georgia? 

Carson Beck 

Beck enters the University of Georgia in a very similar situation as the quarterback that has just departed. When Jake Fromm arrived on campus in the spring of 2017, it was borderline assumed that Jacob Eason — coming off a solid true freshman season — would be the starting quarterback that fall. With Jamie Newman transferring to Georgia, the same is the case with Beck. 

However, if you ask Beck, he's not there to redshirt this season and compete for the job next season when Newman leaves. No. This is a young man that is confident he will win the job this spring and has even gone as far as to say "I am not here to redshirt." 

He's already impressed the offensive staff at Georgia since enrolling early and partaking in the practices leading up to the Sugar Bowl, though what's stood out most with Beck is his accuracy and smooth delivery. 

The competition for Beck surely won't cease with Newman's departure following the 2020 season either, as 5-star Brock Vandagriff is committed in the class of 2021. 

IMG-1014
RB, Kendall Milton

Kendall Milton

Like Beck, Milton is already on campus and is turning heads as well. Bulldog Maven reported that Milton is already up from 216 lbs to 227 lbs since his arrival in Athens back on January 8th.

Unlike Beck, however, there's a serious shot that the Kid from Clovis could contend for serious playing time very early in his career. 

It doesn't take a football savant to understand that the quarterback position is typically a one-man show, whereas Georgia's running back stable has been known to go three, sometimes four, deep throughout the season.

One thing Todd Monken's background shows you is that he doesn't have any problems playing multiple backs in the same formation, let alone rotate backs. He did so at Southern Miss with Jalen Richard and Ito Smith, and the Browns ran two back formations with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. 

Film Study on Todd Monken's offense and how he uses RBs: 

Milton is certainly talented enough to work his way into the mix with Zamir White early on in his career, especially considering James Cook hasn't shown the ability to be an early-down back in the SEC just yet. And though Kenny McIntosh flashed last season, Milton can certainly gain ground on him this spring. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arkansas Pulls Fernando Velasco off Georgia Staff

Fernando Velasco has announced he would be leaving the Georgia staff and headed to Arkansas to be the director of player development for the Razorbacks.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: NFL Player Comp Series, Jalen Carter

We continue our Georgia Football signee's NFL Player Comp series with Jalen Carter and why his game reminds us of one of the best to ever do it.

Brooks Austin

Barrett Carter Feels Needed at Georgia

Barrett Carter is one of the best linebackers in the country and he feels needed at Georgia by the coaching staff and Coach Smart.

Blayne Gilmer

NCAA Transfer Rule Could Be a Weapon for Kirby Smart and Georgia Football

The Georgia football program has recruited at an elite level under Kirby Smart, and the new NCAA Transfer Rule could be a weapon moving forward. Here's why.

Brooks Austin

by

Bostonfan1967

Georgia Looks for Signature Home Win Against #13 Auburn

The Georgia Bulldogs look to knock of the #13 Auburn Tigers on Wednesday night inside of Stegeman Coliseum.

Brent Wilson

Georgia vs Clemson 2021, Recruiting Gets Even Stronger

Georgia's national brand and recruiting machine are rolling along at break-neck speed. With the Clemson opener in 2021, it can accelerate.

Blayne Gilmer

Report: 2021 Season to Kickoff with Georgia vs. Clemson

Brett McMurphy has reported that the Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers will faceoff to kickoff the 2021 season in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Brooks Austin

by

Dillon88

Georgia Football: Two Former Bulldogs on One Team, Stafford Out in Detroit?

ESPN's, Mel Kiper Jr. has released his latest first-round mock draft and two former Bulldogs landed on one team, with Stafford possibly out in Detroit?

Chris Allen

Georgia Recruiting: Fast Rising Recruits that Dawg Fans Should Get to Know

Some recruits go under the radar for two or three years of high school before rising. Today we examine fast risers that the Georgia faithful should get to know.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia Athletics Set to Have Historic Draft Season

With players projected in the top-10 of the three major sports, The University of Georgia Athletics program is set to have a historic draft season this summer.

Brooks Austin