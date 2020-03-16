BulldogMaven
Bulldogs in the NFL: Could the Rams be Moving on From Todd Gurley?

Brooks Austin

The NFL offseason trades and signings are already well underway. With several big-name stars such as Deandre Hopkins having been traded already, the question now becomes, who might be the next star to be moved? 

Well, there are rumors swirling that former Georgia Bulldog and first-round pick, Todd Gurley could be traded by the LA Rams according to NFL.com's Mike Silver. 

Gurley signed a 4-year, $60 million deal prior to the start of the 2018 NFL season and has since experienced some hardships out in LA due to lingering issues with his knee. 

That very same contract could keep the Rams from garnering any valuable compensation in the trade market due to the fact that it isn't exactly team friendly at this point. Even for a running back that is 25 years of age. 

He's coming of unquestionably the worst statistical year of his career in 2019, rushing for 857 yards, and there is speculation that the Rams might even have to attach additional pieces to the trade to even entice a potential suitor in the deal. 

If the Rams aren't able to ship Gurley out of LA, they are going to pay him at least until the end of the 2021 season at which point the team will be able to shed the contract, but until then he is owed just over $30 million over the next two seasons. 

joshua-holsey-todd-gurley-ncaa-football-auburn-georgia-590x900
RB, Todd Gurley

Reports are that Gurley suffers from arthritis in his knee which has caused pain and swelling over the last couple of seasons. 

Some Bulldog fans will remember Gurley suffering a torn ACL in his first game back from suspension in 2014 and it is believed that the injury and prolonged use have led to arthritis in the running back's knee. 

Certainly moving a back with such a high paying salary in during a time in the NFL when running backs are becoming less and less valuable by the season it seems, could be difficult. However, the Cardinals and Texans just proved that it can be done with the trading of David Johnson. 

The only difference between the two? Johnson is set to make $10.2M this year — Gurley has a cap hit of $17.2M — and apart from an MCL sprain in 2016, he does not have an injury history that has teams concerned for his future. 

