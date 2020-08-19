SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeRecruitingNewsPodcastsThe Dawg Walk
Search

Report: Dan Lanning Receives Contract Extension from Georgia

Brooks Austin

Dan Lanning is one of the hottest coaching names in all of college football on the defensive side of the ball, and it looks like he will be staying in Athens for a little while longer after reaching a contract extension with Georgia, extending his stay through the 2022 season, as first reported by Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald. 

The contract includes a boost in salary as well, bumping him up to $1.25M per season. This makes him one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in all of college football along with his counterpart in Georgia's offensive coordinator, Todd Monken. 

Lanning stated during a press conference at the Sugar Bowl that he feels immensely blessed to be the defensive coordinator in Athens: 

"Sometimes you sit back and it's hard to realize the blessing you've had on your life. There's probably nobody associated with this program that feels as fortunate as I do to get to do what I do every day. Since the first day I've gotten here I've approach like a guy that has a lot to learn, and I'll tell ya this he's (Kirby) is not afraid to teach me."

Though Smart is a defensive-minded head coach, and is thoroughly involved with the defense on a day-to-day basis, Lanning rightfully deserves quite a bit of credit for the way Georgia performed on the defensive side of the football a year ago. The led the nation in points allowed per game as well as rushing yards allowed per game. 

Lanning is known for his infectious and energetic spirit as a football coach, something that is not uncommon among defensive coordinators and his players absolutely love playing for him as well. 

It's a rather uncertain time for young coordinators such as Lanning to be seeking out head coaching opportunities, which he will undoubtedly have in the near future due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the majority of college programs concerned about the amount of available financial assets in the near future this is a mutual beneficial deal for both parties. 

Lanning is one of the nation's best defensive coordinators and he will remain in Athens. Good news all around considering Georgia fans feared he'd be leaving sooner rather than later for a new head coaching opportunity. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Football's Road to Atlanta - Arkansas Edition

Leading up to the 2020 season, Dawgs Daily on SI.com Lead Editor Brooks Austin and Recruiting Analyst Blayne Gilmer breakdown the Road to Atlanta.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Nakobe Dean Talks New Leadership Role, Students Return to Campus

Sophomore linebacker, Nakobe Dean has high expectations heading into his second season with the Georgia Bulldogs. He spoke with the media yesterday.

Brooks Austin

Former Georgia OG, Solomon Kindley Starting for Dolphins

Former Georgia offensive guard, Solomon Kindley is looking at a serious chance to start for the Miami Dolphins as a rookie according to several reports.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Announces Stadium Capacity Details for 2020 Season

Georgia's athletic department has announced their plan for stadium capacity this fall. 20-25% fan attendance is expected at Sanford Stadium.

Brooks Austin

2022 Running Back Tevin White Discusses His Recruitment

Tevin White is one of the top 2022 running backs in the country. Georgia has already offered the versatile back and has built a solid relationship.

BGilmer18

by

AllThingsSports101

Georgia's Azeez Ojulari - 'Man, That Offense is Going to Be Good'

Georgia football's Azeez Ojulari spoke to the media today, and he had some glowing things to say about the new offense that Georgia is implementing.

Brooks Austin

Alabama Catches a Break, While Georgia Goes through the Gaunlet Before Matchup

The Georgia versus Alabama game is the biggest matchup of the season in the SEC. Expected to be the SECCG preview, the Dawgs didn't exactly catch a break.

Brooks Austin

by

Jonathan Williams

Best, worst and most likely scenario for the 2020 season.

Georgia football's new 2020 schedule includes a brutal, early season gauntlet before mellowing out later in the year.

Kyle Funderburk

Biggest surprises from the 2020 schedule reveal

Georgia football starts the year with Arkansas before hosting Auburn and Tennessee, and traveling to Alabama. Florida game bumped back a week.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

Aaron Gates Recaps Summer Full of Offers including Georgia

Aaron Gates has been flooded with Power 5 offers over the summer. The Georgia product recently received an offer from UGA and recaps the feelings here.

Brooks Austin