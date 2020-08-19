Dan Lanning is one of the hottest coaching names in all of college football on the defensive side of the ball, and it looks like he will be staying in Athens for a little while longer after reaching a contract extension with Georgia, extending his stay through the 2022 season, as first reported by Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald.

The contract includes a boost in salary as well, bumping him up to $1.25M per season. This makes him one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in all of college football along with his counterpart in Georgia's offensive coordinator, Todd Monken.

Lanning stated during a press conference at the Sugar Bowl that he feels immensely blessed to be the defensive coordinator in Athens:

"Sometimes you sit back and it's hard to realize the blessing you've had on your life. There's probably nobody associated with this program that feels as fortunate as I do to get to do what I do every day. Since the first day I've gotten here I've approach like a guy that has a lot to learn, and I'll tell ya this he's (Kirby) is not afraid to teach me."

Though Smart is a defensive-minded head coach, and is thoroughly involved with the defense on a day-to-day basis, Lanning rightfully deserves quite a bit of credit for the way Georgia performed on the defensive side of the football a year ago. The led the nation in points allowed per game as well as rushing yards allowed per game.

Lanning is known for his infectious and energetic spirit as a football coach, something that is not uncommon among defensive coordinators and his players absolutely love playing for him as well.

It's a rather uncertain time for young coordinators such as Lanning to be seeking out head coaching opportunities, which he will undoubtedly have in the near future due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the majority of college programs concerned about the amount of available financial assets in the near future this is a mutual beneficial deal for both parties.

Lanning is one of the nation's best defensive coordinators and he will remain in Athens. Good news all around considering Georgia fans feared he'd be leaving sooner rather than later for a new head coaching opportunity.