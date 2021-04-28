Report: Lanning Out of Kansas Head Coaching Search

Dan Lanning has been linked to the Kansas head coaching search. However, according to the latest reports, Lanning is no longer in the running.

Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning has been linked to the Kansas head coaching search since its infancy several weeks ago. However, according to the latest reports, Lanning is no longer in the running it appears.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported Wednesday morning that the final decision on the new head coach at Kansas will be made sometime before the end of the week and the final two candidates appear to be Army head coach Jeff Monken and Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz.

The Kansas job isn't the most coveted position in college football. The Jayhawks have had one winning season in the last 15 years, they have won nine games in six seasons, including two winless seasons.

Despite the interest from Kansas, this matches everything Dawgs Daily has heard from sources dating back a week or so on Lanning. There never seemed to be preparations being made to replace Lanning as the defensive coordinator. There was a legitimate scare with the Texas offering this spring, but things seem to be rather calm around this situation.

However, head coach Kirby Smart had made preparations for something like this to happen at some point. This isn't the first time someone's come for Dan Lanning, and it surely won't be the last.

The hiring of former South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp was likely because of the potential departure of Lanning at some point down the road. Additionally, linebackers coach Glenn Schumann has worked under Smart and has been an influential coach on the staff dating back to his days as an analyst in 2008 with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

You May Also Like

Sophomore Surge: Update on Year 2 Spring Standouts

Why Some Draft Experts Don't Love Eric Stokes

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.