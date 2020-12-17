Dan Mullen Struggling to Wall off the State of Florida?

The class of 2021 was littered with SI All American's from the state of Florida. Dan Mullen secured just 3 of 16 members in the SI99.

There is a problem emerging for the Florida Gators and their program. As we all know, head coach Dan Mullen is an offensive genius and can execute schemes on that side of the ball with the very best in the country. All things considered, Mullen is a solid coach who has done a respectable job with Florida in his tenure, although there have been peaks and valleys.

One problem that has begun to surface for Mullen is his inability to recruit at an elite level. Sports Illustrated's SI All-American staff compiles a list of the top players in the nation called the SI-99. This year the state of Florida saw 16 players on the list, more than any other state. It is no secret that Florida high school football pumps out elite prospects, but the problem is that these same players aren't staying home.

Take a look at this year's players in the SI-99 from Florida and where they ended up on Early National Signing Day.

JC Latham, No. 11 – Alabama

Jason Marshall, No. 14 – Florida

Xavian Sorey, No. 17 – Georgia*

James Williams, No. 19 – Miami

Leonard Taylor, No. 20 – Miami*

Mario Williams, No. 23 – Oklahoma*

Terrence Lewis, No. 27 – Miami*

Terrion Arnold, No. 41 – Uncommitted

Christian Leary, No. 42 – Alabama*

Jacorey Brooks, No. 46 – Alabama*

Dallas Turner, No. 69 – Alabama*

Amari Daniels, No. 70 – Texas A&M

Ahmari Harvey, No. 72 – Auburn

Tyreak Sapp, No. 76 – Florida

Corey Collier, No. 77 – Florida

Michael Trigg, No. 95 – USC

*Indicates major targets on Florida's board according to SIAA's John Garcia

See a trend? Not only has Mullen been losing elite talent from his own backyard, but he is also losing it to other powerhouse programs that he has to face. Out of these 16 players, four chose Alabama, who Florida has to always go through to make a national championship. Even worse, the Gators lost three of these talents to Miami, who's struggled mightily on the recruiting trail up until late.

For reference, here is how Coach Kirby Smart has done with regards to recruiting talent in the state.

Smael Mondon, No. 6 – Georgia

Amarius Mims, No. 13 – Georgia

Brock Vandagriff, No. 15 – Georgia

David Daniel, No. 35 – Georgia

Barrett Carter, No. 40 – Clemson

Nathaniel Wiggins, No. 43 – Clemson

Cane Berrong, No. 44 – Notre Dame

Jordan Hancock, No. 53 – Ohio State

Miles Campbell, No. 94 - Tennessee

Bottom line? Georgia keeps its TOP guys in state. In addition, the Gators already lost elite hometown linebacker Xavien Sorey to Georgia, and possibly could lose his close friend Terrion Arnold to Georgia.

Mullen isn't pulling in elite talent from his home state, which isn't a new trend. Even during the times of COVID, Mullen struggled to land the elite of the elite from the Sunshine state. If you take a glance around the NCAA, there are plenty of players from the panhandle who are making plays, but not for the Gators.

If you go back to the class of 2019, Trey Sanders was from Florida and chose Alabama, teaming up with another Florida prospect from that class in Evan Neal. They've really struggled to recruit IMG Academy as well. Lovasea Carrol and Xavian Sorey are headed to Georgia. Nolan Smith in 2019 as well. Go down the list, and it takes a while for you to find elite players from Florida who actually attend the University of Florida.

Every year Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, and others come into Gator territory and scoop up the best prospects the state has to offer. If this isn't corrected soon, then the Gators could see a depleted roster.