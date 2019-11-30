D'Andre Swift Injured against Georgia Tech

Georgia's primary concern against Georgia Tech today was to obviously win the football game, a close second was to remain healthy. Especially with Lawrence Cager's injury this week during practice.

Well, a bit of bad news has arrived as D'Andre Swift was helped off the field following his second fumble of the football game here Atlanta.

He was hit low by a Georgia Tech defender and the injury appeared to be a left-shoulder injury.

Swift remained on the ground following the redzone play. He received the direct snap, carried the ball around the left end, was hit and fumbled then stayed on the turf. Until he was helped off by the training staff.

The severity of the injury is unclear at this moment as Swift is still in the training tent on the Georgia sideline. Zamir White and Brian Herrrien will assume the role at running back the remainder of the game.

Swift is Georgia's leading rusher and was the 3rd leading rusher in the SEC coming into today's game versus Georgia Tech. He has set career highs in both attempts and rushes this season after spending the majority of his career at Georgia as one of the many backs in the stable for coach Kirby Smart.

D'Andre Swift is set to be one of the top backs selected in this spring's NFL Draft assuming he is fully healthy. The good news is that Swift was able to get up and off the field following the injury.

We will keep you updated with any further information.

Swift is now out of the medical tent and sitting on the bench on the Georgia sideline. Several teammates have walked over to talk to him and console him. Georgia won't have any problems finishing off Georgia Tech today, it's next week that now becomes the concern.

Swift was seen telling teammates that the injury was not that bad.