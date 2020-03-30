BulldogMaven
D'Andre Swift Jumps to No. 21 On SI.com's NFL Draft Big Board

BGilmer18

D'Andre Swift quickly became revered in Athens by the Georgia Bulldog faithful. Streaking down the Mercedes-Benz Stadium turf in the 2017 SEC Championship, followed excitedly by Kirby Smart on the sideline, the Philadelphia native established himself as a legend. His career that would ensue afterward only added to the admiration that Dawg fans have for the '7 Era'.

More importantly for the business interests and NFL admirations of D'Andre Swift, the stellar career that he had at Georgia put him in position to enter the NFL Draft after just three seasons between the hedges. Initial projections had Swift dropping out of the first round and being drafted in the mid-forties in terms of overall picks. Admittedly, most picks are based on a combination of fit and best player available, so it's was understandable that Swift could drop some as the value of running backs in the draft has diminished as a whole over the last couple of decades.

However, recently Swift has garnered a lot of attention from some all-time greats at the position such as Thurmond Thomas and Maurice Jones-Drew. Both took to Twitter to expound upon the virtues and worth of the running back out of Georgia. 

SI.com's latest Big Board projection has D'Andre Swift ranked as the 21st overall prospect. That is 4 spots lower than on Mel Kiper's latest big board over on ESPN+, but it still reflects that Swift is worthy of a first-round selection.

Again, big boards don't always equate to draft position, but playing devil's advocate, should Swift go 21st overall, without any trades, he would find himself back home in Philadelphia. Swift is very proud of the city he hails from and this would be a marketing coup for the Eagles. In terms of roster structure, this fit would make sense as well as the Eagles are currently in need of another running back with Jordan Howard having signed with Miami during free agency. 

Though they selected Miles Sanders in last year's NFL Draft, Doug Pederson has a history of preferring to play multiple backs, and what a combination the two would be. 

