D'Andre Swift Reveals Late Night Work At Georgia

Brooks Austin

D'Andre Swift was a highly touted recruit entering his time at Georgia. One of four, 5-star running backs in the 2017 recruiting class, the Philadephia product chose Georgia over schools like Clemson and Alabama. 

After waiting his turn — as most Georgia backs seemingly do — behind the likes of Sony Michel and Nick Chubb during the 2017 season, Swift led Georgia in rushing for two straight seasons. 

And though he more than flashed as a ball carrier during his time at Georgia, what has separated him from other backs in the 2020 draft class is his potential to be a threat out of the backfield on the NFL level. Something that he spent many late nights crafting during his time at Georgia. 

“I would workout when everybody left. I would come back at like 1 or 2 in the morning and have somebody with me to throw me some balls. And I would stay after practice everyday, catch about 50 to 100 balls everyday. Just so when I was put into positions, I would always catch the ball." - Swift on progressing as a ball catcher

2 A.M. workout sessions obviously prove a dedication to the craft, but Swift has the receipts when it comes to production to prove that effort was worth it. His 73 receptions for 666 yards are far more than any other back drawing first-round consideration this year. 

When drafting D'Andre Swift, you're not only getting a three-down running back, but it appears Georgia has more than prepared him to analyze the game at the next level. When asked about what he learned during his time at Georgia he said this: 

“A lot. A lot of film study on defensive schemes. Seeing what the defensive tendencies are. Looking at linebackers, safety rotations, seeing tendencies and looking at demeanor when people blitz. A lot of stuff that goes into it so you can be ready for Saturday’s. A lot treatment as well, making sure your body is ready.” 

Dell McGee is clearly not only continuing to bring in top running back talents, but he's developing that talent into top NFL Draft picks that know the game. 

As for where he stacks up against the other top backs in the class, it doesn't appear that D'Andre Swift is interested in comparing his game to others. He's just humbled to be in the conversation than anything. 

"Everybody here for a reason. All these backs. I’m just blessed to be in position with them. A lot of great backs in this class and I’m blessed to be part of one of the top guys."

The majority of the mock drafts that we have tracked seem to think Miami is a likely landing spot for Swift at the 26th selection. Whether or not he ends up in Miami is still yet to be determined, however, it appears he's essentially a lock to be a top-50 pick. 

by

brent.wilson