D'Andre Swift Updates Injury Status Prior to the Sugar Bowl

D'Andre Swift left the Georgia Tech contest with an apparent left shoulder injury and has been fairly limited ever since. Today, he spoke to the media prior to Wednesday's Sugar Bowl and updated the status of the injury.

When asked if he wasn't ready to go what should we expect out of the younger guys behind him, Swift responded:

"The future is definitely bright. Kenny, a young guy that's willing to learn with great speed and vision. Zamir is going to run you over and run past you. He does everything. Cook is unique out of all of us, he does the most. Just guys that want to play football and have fun doing it. They take coaching well. I look at them as little brothers, so I'm excited to see what they can do."

He was then asked if he's felt that Jake Fromm has lost a bit of confidence during the season:

"Jake never loses his swagger. He's always going to have that swagger. Jake is the most level headed guy I've ever been around. That guy will throw a pick and will still be on the sideline smiling. The type of person he is, and his strong family he will be ok."

Swift was asked if he felt too much of the blame was put on Fromm:

"They love you when you doing good. They hate you when you doing bad. I think a lot of people have forgotten how he's won games for us and what he's done previously. Jake is one of the best out there."

We then asked Swift how healthy he was heading into the Sugar Bowl and whether or not the shoulder injury was something that he's been battling all season:

"I'm a little better. Getting treatment every day. It's kind of a slow process that I can't really control, what I can control is getting treatment and doing everything the coaches ask me to do. It's something that's been going on."

Those comments match that of Kirby Smart following the injury at Georgia Tech. Smart said that Swift has been battling a shoulder issue for the better part of the season.

It's a real testament to the love Swift has for the game and for the Georgia program for him to continuously pursue the opportunity to play. Especially in a day and age where players are putting their bodies first and their program second.