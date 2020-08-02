DawgsDaily
D'Andre Swift Appears to be Wearing No. 6 For the Detroit Lions

Brooks Austin

Former Georgia Football running back, D'Andre Swift appears to have found his number in Detroit. The second-round draft pick was seen today in the No. 6 for the Detroit Lions during preseason play. According to NFL rules, running backs must wear numbers between 20-49.

Swift will be teaming up with fellow Georgia alumnus Matt Stafford in the Motor City, where he looks to make an immediate impact behind Kerryon Johnson, a powerful running back who’s proved serviceable, but who’s got a brief-yet-concerning history of injuries.

The general consensus among draft experts was that Detroit needed to address defense, but considering Swift, expected to go in the first round, was still on the board. The Lions pounced on the opportunity to pick up Swift after drafting cornerback Jeff Okudah with the third overall pick and before landing an edge rusher in Julian Okwara with the 67th pick.

Defense addressed. Only the offensive position of need addressed. Lions fans are happy, and the Detroit Free Press says their home team “crushed it” on the second day of the draft. The Free Press’s Dave Birkett broke down the Swift pick:

“I think the Lions got the best running back in the draft. I know Clyde Edwards-Helaire went 32nd...I would say Edwards-Helaire was the best receiving back in the class, but D’Andre Swift was the best runner.”

So what does Detroit get in Swift? How does he fit their offense?

The Lions’ offense has long been based and going deep downfield, and Matt Stafford isn’t getting any younger. He’s coming off back surgery, and an explosive youthful running back like Swift is a three-down back who can lighten the load for all involved in three ways:

  1. He’ll aid in ball distribution, varying up the offense.
  2. He’s a powerful, sturdy back adept and picking up blocks in pass protection. A little more patience with his check/release and he could be one of the better tailbacks in pass protection the NFL has to offer.
  3. Detroit’s offense has a propensity to score on quick strikes, and their defense displayed late-game fatigue in 2019. Swift can help the Lions chew down the clock and turn the tables by exhausting opposing defenses.

