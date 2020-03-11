David Pollack Elected to College Football Hall of Fame

David Pollack has a long list of accomplishments from his playing day in for the University of Georgia.

He was twice voted the SEC Defensive player of the year, an All-SEC defender for three straight seasons, and the Associated Press player of the year. He was the 2004 Rotary Lombardi Award (nation's outstanding lineman), 2004 Chuck Bednarik Award (nation's outstanding defensive player), 2004 Ronnie Lott Trophy (defensive IMPACT Player of the Year), and the 2003 and 2004 Ted Hendricks Award (nation's outstanding defensive end). He was also a finalist for the 2002 and 2004 Bronko Nagurski Award. *

Today, on ESPN he was notified of his crowning achievement, being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

David Pollack now enters as the 15th former Georgia Bulldog to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

As Rece Davis mentioned on the broadcast, Pollack is one of just two, three-time All-Americans at the University of Georgia. He and Herschel Walker.

Herschel Walker is undoubtedly the best football player to ever play at Georgia. However, David Pollack is the best to ever do it on the defensive side of the ball and it's right that he joins Herschel in the hall.

Pollack was apart of a Senior class at Georgia that went 42-10 during his four years, a record until the 2019 class.

Coach Smart has already extended his congratulations to David Pollack as well.

*Stats and accomplishments from the University of Georgia SID, Claude Felton

