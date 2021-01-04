Deandre Baker Suffers Gruesome Injury in NFL Return

Heading into the playoffs head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs had already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage through the playoffs. Therefore he decided to rest his starters, giving former Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker an opportunity to play. He suffered a gruesome injury after an incompletion and was carted off the field.

There was no contact, never a good sign, and reports have surfaced that Baker broke his left femur. The rehab ahead for Deandre will be a long one, as recovery from a break in the femur bone often can take up to ten months.

Baker was brought up from the Chiefs practice squad this week as the Chiefs needed defenders to use for the game that was considered meaningless for them. The Chiefs signed Baker earlier this year after he had an armed robbery charge against him dropped. The former first-round pick was cut by the New York Giants after the allegations initially surfaced.

Baker struggled during his rookie season, but that is customary with defensive backs. He played well by all means last night before the injury and could have possibly pieced enough together to make a run at the Chiefs' opening day roster next season.

Nevertheless, Baker will now endure a long rehab, and we here at Dawgs Daily on SI are hopeful for Baker’s eventual return to the field.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.