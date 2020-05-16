Report: Deandre Baker turns himself in, attorney says he wasn't involved

An arrest warrant was issued for former Georgia Bulldogs cornerback, Deandre Baker. Earlier today, Baker turned himself into the Broward County on four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, per his attorney Bradford Cohen.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for former Florida cornerback and current Seattle Seahawk, Quinton Dunbar. However, Dunbar has not decided on whether he will turn himself in or not.

While many jumped to conclusions after the police report was made, Cohen seems to believe that Baker was wrongfully accused.

Cohen stated via his Instagram on Friday night, "We have had affidavits from several witnesses that also dispute the allegations and exculpate our client. Our investigator has had them for some time. We would have rather presented them to the court at the proper time, rather than in the media, but in this day and age, people rush to judgement."

Later on in the same post, Cohen stated, "I look forward to moving this case forward to proper conclusion, as we believe our client is innocent of any charges."

Baker won the 2018 Jim Thorpe Award, and was selected 30th overall by the New York Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft. He recorded 61 total tackles for the Giants this past season. If the case ends up going in his favor, he could potentially prove his value in the NFL in year two.

