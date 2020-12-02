South Carolina head coach Mike Bobo said it best: "They've shut everybody down except two teams."

That has been the story of the Bulldogs 2020 season. Every game has been a successful one for the current No. 8-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, except for those against Alabama and Florida. Both teams ranked inside the top 6 of the CFP rankings made Georgia look clueless on defense, scoring 44 and 41 points, respectfully. The Bulldogs may not have been at their best with an abysmal quarterback situation and several key players out on defense, but it is still no excuse for the Dawgs to give up a combined 891 passing yards in the two losses.

In the Bulldogs' six wins, they have allowed only 12 points per game, an absurd difference in the two losses where they gave up an average of 42.5. So, why has this Bulldogs defense looked like two completely different teams in their wins and losses this year, other than the fact that Florida and Alabama are significantly better than the rest of the teams Georgia has faced? There has been a key number that has led to success on defense.

The Bulldogs now lead the SEC in team sacks with 24 and 20 of those have occurred in their six wins. That's an average of 3.3 per game. They've averaged two per game in the two losses.

The difference may not be large in margin, but any Bulldogs fan knows how clean the jerseys were of Alabama's Mac Jones Florida's Kyle Trask's were at the end of both games. The odd thing about the four sacks is they all came in the second half of those games. By the time Georgia finally did get to the quarterback, it was already too late as the Bulldogs trailed by three possessions in both games in the fourth quarter.

In every game the Bulldogs won this season, it appeared as if the opposing quarterback felt frantic and out of rhythm at some point in the game. Georgia looked as if they were committed to getting after the quarterback against South Carolina. The Bulldogs cashed in four sacks and had freshman quarterback Luke Doty scrambling for his life almost every time he dropped back. Doty was noticeably uncomfortable in the pocket the entire game.

The sacks Georgia has been able to compile have helped the defense overall. The more havoc the Dawgs can create in the sacks department, the better it will be for the secondary. It's known how hard it is on the secondary when the front seven can't create a push. More sacks and pressures equals better play for the secondary. When Georgia doesn't get pressure on the quarterback, it will most likely be a long day for the defensive backs as we saw against Alabama and Florida.

Here are the Bulldogs leaders in sacks and their rankings in the SEC: