SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Key Defensive Number Leads to Wins

Kobe Wharton

South Carolina head coach Mike Bobo said it best: "They've shut everybody down except two teams."

That has been the story of the Bulldogs 2020 season. Every game has been a successful one for the current No. 8-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, except for those against Alabama and Florida. Both teams ranked inside the top 6 of the CFP rankings made Georgia look clueless on defense, scoring 44 and 41 points, respectfully. The Bulldogs may not have been at their best with an abysmal quarterback situation and several key players out on defense, but it is still no excuse for the Dawgs to give up a combined 891 passing yards in the two losses.

In the Bulldogs' six wins, they have allowed only 12 points per game, an absurd difference in the two losses where they gave up an average of 42.5. So, why has this Bulldogs defense looked like two completely different teams in their wins and losses this year, other than the fact that Florida and Alabama are significantly better than the rest of the teams Georgia has faced? There has been a key number that has led to success on defense.

The Bulldogs now lead the SEC in team sacks with 24 and 20 of those have occurred in their six wins. That's an average of 3.3 per game. They've averaged two per game in the two losses. 

The difference may not be large in margin, but any Bulldogs fan knows how clean the jerseys were of Alabama's Mac Jones Florida's Kyle Trask's were at the end of both games. The odd thing about the four sacks is they all came in the second half of those games. By the time Georgia finally did get to the quarterback, it was already too late as the Bulldogs trailed by three possessions in both games in the fourth quarter.

In every game the Bulldogs won this season, it appeared as if the opposing quarterback felt frantic and out of rhythm at some point in the game. Georgia looked as if they were committed to getting after the quarterback against South Carolina. The Bulldogs cashed in four sacks and had freshman quarterback Luke Doty scrambling for his life almost every time he dropped back. Doty was noticeably uncomfortable in the pocket the entire game.

The sacks Georgia has been able to compile have helped the defense overall. The more havoc the Dawgs can create in the sacks department, the better it will be for the secondary. It's known how hard it is on the secondary when the front seven can't create a push. More sacks and pressures equals better play for the secondary. When Georgia doesn't get pressure on the quarterback, it will most likely be a long day for the defensive backs as we saw against Alabama and Florida.

Here are the Bulldogs leaders in sacks and their rankings in the SEC:

  • Azeez Ojulari: 5.5 sacks (2nd)
  • Jermaine Johnson: 5.0 sacks (5th)
  • Adam Anderson: 4.5 sacks (6th)
  • Channing Tindall: 3.0 sacks (18th)
THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Moves Up in Latest CFP Rankings

After a convincing win over South Carolina, the University of Georgia has moved up in the latest college football playoff rankings.

Evan Crowell

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Series History

Georgia football has played few teams as often as its played Vanderbilt. This Saturday's game is the 81st meeting between the two schools.

Kyle Funderburk

Projecting the CFP Rankings

With the second edition of the CFP rankings, we project where the Georgia Bulldogs could end up following a dominant win over South Carolina.

Kobe Wharton

by

Alex Bavosa

Most Likely Bulldogs Bowl-Game Matchup

As the season nears an end, the Georgia Bulldogs' potential bowl game matchups have begun to take shape. The most likely appears to be the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

Alex Bavosa

Early Injury Report for Vanderbilt Game

Georgia is set to host Vanderbilt on Saturday in between the hedges and here is the latest  status for several injured Bulldogs.

Alex Bavosa

Report: McGarity Expected to Step Down at Year's End

University of Georgia athletics director Greg McGarity is expected to retire at the end of the year, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Brooks Austin

Georgia's O-Line Bounces Back in Big Way

Georgia's offensive line has played exceptionally well aside from two games this season. Following a lackluster performance, they bounced back.

Evan Crowell

Rice and Dean Named Semifinalists for Butkus Award

Nakobe Dean and Monty Rice have been named semifinalists for the Butkus Award, given annually to the nation's top linebacker in college football

Brooks Austin

MVPs From Dominant Win Over South Carolina

Georgia football defeated South Carolina 45-16 Saturday night thanks to excellent performances from a large handful of Bulldogs.

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia Finds Balance, Fear of Daniels Opens Up Run Game

With offensive coordinator Todd Monken, a quarterback that creates fear from a defense and a solid running game, Georgia has found its balance.

Evan Crowell

by

kobewharton5