Details on Devonte Wyatt Arrest

More details have emerged in the arrest of Georgia defensive lineman, Devonte Wyatt stemming from an altercation last Friday between Wyatt and a female at McWhorter Hall.

According to the UGA Police Department report, police responded to a 911 call last Friday afternoon regarding a male and a female involved in an altercation.

The reporting officer stated that Wyatt repeatedly kicked the door to the apartment of the female before ultimately jarring it loose. Both parties were released without arrest and neither party was "in fear of their safety."

According to the report, the two parties involved had been living together for an extended period of time, which explains the "Family violence" classification of the incident.

A warrant was then issued for Devonte Wyatt's arrest for his involvement in the altercation on Tuesday night at 11:35 PM according to the report. Kirby Smart issued a statement Wednesday morning saying.

Kirby Smart has issued the following statement regarding Devonte Wyatt's arrest:

"I'm disappointed in the misconduct that is outlined in the incident report. This is not indicative of the behavior we expect from our student-athletes who represent the University of Georgia and our football program. We will address it internally in the appropriate way."

Wyatt was booked into the Athens Clarke county jail last night at 11:35 according to police reports and was released on a $1,500 bond.

In two seasons with the Bulldogs Wyatt has played in 25 games and accounted for 2.5 sacks during that time, but as we mentioned earlier, this spring and coming fall we’re going to really be his first opportunity to become a mainstay along that defensive line.

Devonte Wyatt was a transfer to Georgia after spending his freshman season at a junior community college in Kansas. He was the third-ranked JUCO player in the entire country entering Georgia. Since he’s been on the roster he’s been a mainstay in the rotation and is set to be a Senior this fall on an otherwise young core of defensive linemen.

He had a career-high 7 tackles in the Sugar Bowl against Texas in 2018 and had a career-high 19 QB pressures in 2019.

As of right now, there is no further information on any disciplinary actions that Wyatt may face with regards to Kirby Smart and his football staff, or for that matter with even the law.

We will continue to update this story as any further information comes in on the arrest.

