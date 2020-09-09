DJ Daniel Goes in 2nd Round of latest 2021 Mock Draft

The draft may be over a half-year away, but that doesn't mean it's too early to start speculating where college football's top talent will end up come next April.

The Georgia Bulldogs have a ton of NFL potential in their secondary in 2020, including former JUCO transfer, D.J. Daniel.

In Matt Miller's latest 2021 Mock Draft, he has Daniel going 43rd overall to the Denver Broncos.

Daniel, a one-time South Carolina commit, enrolled at Georgia in December of 2018. An injury to Tyson Campbell gave some early opportunities for Daniel to emerge and he didn't hold back.

Daniel played in 13 total games, starting 11 of those. In those 13 games, Daniel produced 8 pass deflections and recorded 36 solo tackles.

For Daniel to be selected early-on in the 2021 draft would not only be big for himself but also impacts newly added JUCO CB De'Jahn Warren, who committed to Georgia last month. Given this scenario for Daniel, Warren may find some prodigious expectations for him when he gets to Athens.

In addition to Daniel and Campbell, the Bulldogs also have a handful of other highly thought of draft-eligible DBs in Eric Stokes and Richard LeCounte. Georgia's upcoming defensive back draft class may make the Bulldogs a more sought after destination than it already is.

Daniel at 43rd would make him the highest Bulldog DB drafted since DeAndre Baker at 30th overall in 2019.

It's worth noting that Tyson Campbell was not seen in the three-round mock draft from Matt Miller, which is likely more of an indication that Miller believes Campbell will return for his senior season in Athens. Which could be very possible. Campbell has had a great camp this fall for Georgia, but he and Daniel will be battling for playing time on the opposite side of Eric Stokes. Stokes is the player we here at Dawgs Daily on SI.com are shocked to see off this list from Miller.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.