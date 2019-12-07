Bulldog
INJURY: Georgia WR Dominick Blaylock OUT of SEC Championship Game

Brooks Austin

Atlanta, GA. - The University of Georgia wideouts room was already thin headed into today's SEC Championship game against LSU. With Lawrence Cager likely out for the season and George Pickens suspended for the first half, they couldn't afford yet another injury. 

And early in the first quarter, the Georgia faithful received more bad news as the freshman wide receiver, Dominick Blaylock went down with an apparent left-knee injury. 

The injury came with just over three minutes left in the first quarter as Blaylock caught his first pass of the contest. The freshman then immediately went to the ground holding his left knee. 

It was a non-contact injury that only makes matter for concern that much greater. 

Blaylock's injury now removes Georgia's top-three receivers from the first half of the game, with Pickens set to return after the half. Though the question now becomes, are they going to be down too many points to come back? 

Blaylock entered the contest with 299 yards on the year and five touchdowns, both placed him third in Georgia's receiving room for the year. 

Blaylock has been carted off the field and will not return in this contest. He was rather emotional on his way out as well. At the time of his injury, the LSU Tigers had the lead 7-0. As Blaylock was carted off, the Tigers scored yet again to go up 14-0. 

Inside Linebacker, Quay Walker is questionable to return in the game with a shoulder injury as well. 

We will keep you posted on any further information that we receive on Blaylock's injury, though he will not return. 

