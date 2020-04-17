BulldogMaven
President Trump Places Sports Venues In Phase One of Economic Recovery

BGilmer18

The Coronavirus has placed a near-unprecedented strain on America's health and economic systems in a combined and unexpected fashion. The invisible enemy, as President Trump refers to the virus, has forced enhanced mitigation efforts to control the spread of the highly contagious respiratory disease. The efforts to reduce cases and lower deaths resulting from the virus have now placed over 22 million Americans out of work.

The President of the United States has lead the charge in wanting to open the economy back up again. Admittedly some of his task force, including Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, are less optimistic about the expediency with which the full power of the American economy can get going due to the need to continue social distancing without a vaccine for the virus in place. However, it seems that the scientist, health professionals, bureaucrats, and elected officials have come to an agreement on guidelines for state governments to consider and, or follow on an individual basis as their respective curves flatten and economic normalcy is attempted to be reclaimed.

These new guidelines may be the semblance of a green light that sports league commissioners, team owners, and state governors need to formulate a plan to resume games sooner rather than later. In Phase One of Guidelines: Opening Up America Again, large venues are listed as a specific type of employer that, "can operate under strict physical distancing protocols."

Does this mean that teams and leagues will begin to admit fans to stadiums with a capacity limit of one-third of what is a sellout crowd? Will there be a stipulation of skipping 3 to 4 seats and utilizing ushers to help enforce physical distancing? It is definitely a vague guideline, but nevertheless, for the sports world and those itching to see the games that they love so much played, it's a welcomed signal that the federal government understands the economic and emotional boost that the return of sports in America would bring. If it can be done in a responsible manner, it will be a much-needed distraction and a step toward recovery that America desperately needs. 

