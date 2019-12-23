BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Basketball: Door Open for Anthony Edwards to be Consensus Top Pick

Jordan Jackson

Memphis big man James Wiseman has decided to leave school and prepare for the NBA draft, following an NCAA suspension for receiving improper benefits. This move has big ramifications for Georgia Basketball Star Anthony Edwards.

The Georgia Bulldogs basketball program is garnering interest that it has not seen in many years. The hiring of former Marquette and Indiana head coach, Tom Crean has put Georgia Basketball into the spotlight for the first time since the days of Dominique. A major part of the Dawgs emergence is due to Crean landing star forward Anthony Edwards.

For those who have yet to tune in, Anthony Edwards is a 6'5 225-pound shooting guard/small forward. He played his high school ball at Holy Spirit Preparatory School in Atlanta, Georgia. Among the 2019 recruiting class, Edwards was the number one player in the state of Georgia and the number two player in the entire nation, according to 247sports.com.

Though the Georgia Bulldogs basketball season is still young, so far Edwards is living up to his billing. He's averaging a team-high 19.4 points per game. Additionally, he's grabbing 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. He logged a career-high 37 points against Michigan State. This includes an unbelievable 33 point explosion in the second half. Edwards also had a game-winning buzzer-beater to his credit. The UGA star hit a step-back three-pointer at the buzzer to defeat Chaminade, capping off a 24 point, eight-rebound performance.

Despite all the recent belief that NCAA basketball doesn't matter, being the nation's most highlighted player come Tournament time is invaluable for NBA prospects. Zion Williamson entered college as the fifth-ranked player, but after setting the college basketball scene ablaze last year, was the consensus number one overall pick. 

Now that James Wiseman, one of the top contenders to be the first overall pick in 2020 draft has left school, that's one less player on the big stage to challenge Edwards. North Carolina guard Cole Anthony is another player that is projected as a potential top NBA Draft pick. Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury and will miss 4-6 weeks and people have wondered whether he will return this season at all. 

USATSI_11870773
PG, LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball is the fourth and final contender to be the first pick. However, Ball chose to skip college and play in the Australian NBL to prepare for the NBA draft. That leaves the brightest spotlight of the NCAA to Edwards alone among the top four prospects.

I suppose a team that badly needs a big man could fall in love with Wiseman, despite not seeing him play much at the major college level. There is a possibility that a point guard needy team could settle on Cole Anthony or LaMelo Ball. However, the top spot is there for Anthony Edwards to take, as long as he continues to elevate his game. Should Edwards be selected number one, he will become the first player in UGA history to do so. 

That would go a long way towards future recruiting and helping Tom Crean accomplish his goal. That goal is elevating his team to the point where the Georgia Bulldogs are not only a national power in football, but also a perennial NCAA tournament basketball team, then a consistent championship contender, and eventually NCAA Basketball Champions. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Football Recruiting: Expanding the Map and Stockpiling Elite Talent

Blayne Gilmer

Kirby Smart & staff are expanding the recruiting map. Georgia isn't losing out on in-state talent, but rather choosing the best the nation has to offer. Including three of the 15 players in the country.

LIVE UPDATES: National Signing Day for the Georgia Bulldogs

Brooks Austin

We have all the live updates and information from today's early national signing day. Everything you need to know about the incoming Georgia Bulldogs.

Todd McShay says Jake Fromm Gets Worst Rap of Any QB

Brooks Austin

Jake Fromm's draft stock has been a topic of conversation for a while, and Todd McShay says that Fromm gets the worst rap of any QB in the country. Here's why.

Georgia Recruiting: UGA offers Ole Miss Commit Daran Branch

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia has offered defensive back Daran Branch. Branch is an Ole Miss commit out of Louisiana that has length and quickness.

Could the Georgia Defense Be Even Better in 2020?

Blayne Gilmer

The Georgia Bulldogs had the number two ranked scoring defense in the country in 2019. How can the Dan Lanning and Kirby Smart led group be even better in 2020?

SEC East Recruiting: The Talent Gap is Widening

Brooks Austin

With the NCAA’s early signing period concluded, it’s time to realize that the talent gap is still widening in the SEC East.

Georgia Basketball: Exclusive Interview With 4-Star Signee, Josh Taylor

Brent Wilson

Today, we recap the exclusive interview with the highest-ranked target in Georgia's 2020 class. 4-star signee, Josh Taylor.

SEC Bowl Predictions: How We See The Conference Holding up

Brooks Austin

Bowl season kicks off today, it's time to see how the SEC will hold up. We take a look at all of the conference's matchups and make our score predictions.

Georgia's Offensive Line Is Deep and Hungry Headed into Sugar Bowl

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia will be down 3 starting offensive lineman in the Sugar Bowl. Thanks to past recruiting classes, Georgia will have a bevy of former 4 and 5 star prospects to choose from to fill the gaps.

2020 Georgia Recruiting: Who Could Play Early for the Bulldogs?

Brooks Austin

With the 2020 Georgia recruiting class now having most of it's members signed and delivered, the question now becomes who could play early for the Bulldogs?