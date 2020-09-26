Though a starter has not been officially named by Kirby Smart, he did say they have a starter and they are excited to watch him play. Well, considering we still don't know if JT Daniels is even going to be cleared, it's safe to assume that man is D'Wan Mathis.

So, the D'Wan Mathis era begins for Georgia. At least for now.

Mathis is just 19-years old as a redshirt freshman and has already been through a lot during his time at the University of Georgia. The former high school standout from Detroit, Michigan was diagnosed with a brain cyst and had brain surgery following the 2019 spring game for Georgia.

After months of rehab, Mathis was cleared to practice again and took over the role of scout team quarterback. During that time, he constantly impressed the defensive unit for Georgia. It's during those months as the scout team QB where he earned the respect of soon to be senior leaders like Malik Herring, Richard LeCounte, and Monty Rice. It's there where he showed coaches the dynamic ability that he possesses as a quarterback.

Flash forward to January of 2020, insert Jamie Newman via the Graduate Transfer market. Then jump to May of this year and in comes yet another quarterback via the transfer market in JT Daniels. For the next few months, most of the quarterback battle discussion revolved around Newman and Daniels, with Mathis standing on the outside as the longshot.

Then Newman opts out, Daniels' rehab process has seemed hindered by a post-surgery clean up performed prior to his arrival in Athens, and now Mathis looks to be the guy in the season opener.

Several things have changed around D'Wan Mathis. Quarterbacks coming and going, offensive coordinators changing, life-altering surgery. Though one thing has remained constant throughout this process since his arrival... his skillset.

At 6'6, 227 pounds with verified 10.84 100-meter speed, and one of the strongest arms you'll ever find on an athlete, D'Wan Mathis has everything he needs to be successful.

Just listen to the description of his skillset from QB Guru, Donovan Dooley who has worked with him since the age of 12.

"D'Wan is a true 4.48/4.49 forty guy, at 6'6 and he's 227 pounds right now. The craziest thing I've seen D'Wan do is take total control of games, you know, if you leave five guys in the box, he's gone. You know what I mean. And he's, he's definitely gonna make somebody miss. He's not a straight-line runner. He has a little bit of wiggle tool. And he's strong. He has little hesitations across the field, almost like when you see what Lamar is doing, Lamar is probably a little bit faster than D'Wan. But when you talk about shiftiness, there along the same lines."

This quarterback competition is not over just yet though, with Daniels still pending clearance from the UGA medical staff, don't be surprised if and when he is cleared, this competition opens back up. But D'Wan Mathis could put an end to those discussions Saturday against Arkansas. If he comes out and proves that he's the best option no matter what, then the D'Wan Mathis era stays in effect.