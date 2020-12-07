Last week, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart was hopeful he would get two of his key defenders back -- safety Richard LeCounte and defensive tackle Jordan Davis -- saying the two players were, “doing more, running now, and with us and back into things.”

Unfortunately, Georgia fans were denied the answer to all their injury questions this weekend after the postponement of the Vanderbilt game.

In Smart’s weekly press conference, he was asked about the possibility of two of his best defenders returning for Missouri, and Smart responded with, “We are hopeful on Richard LeCounte, Kendall Milton, and Jordan Davis to be able to come back this week. We will know a lot more after today.”

Safety Richard LeCounte has been out since the Kentucky games. LeCounte suffered several injuries in a motorcycle accident that occurred on Halloween night following Georgia's road victory over Kentucky.

Nose tackle Jordan Davis suffered an elbow injury in that contest against Kentucky and has missed the last three games as well.

Running back Kendall Milton suffered an MCL sprain during the Florida contest and has been sidelined since then.

Georgia's starting center, Trey Hill underwent surgery last week to repair minor injuries to both of his knees. Hill will be out the remainder of the season. Hill was named Preseason second-team All-SEC at the center position by the SEC coaches.

Here’s the official Bulldog injury report ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Missouri Tigers:

Hopeful:

Safety Richard LeCounte

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis

Running back Kendall Milton

Out:

Receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Defensive tackle Julian Rochester

Cornerback Kelee Ringo

Receiver Dominick Blaylock

Receiver Tommy Bush

Center Trey Hill

