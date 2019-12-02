Bulldog
Ed Orgeron Talks Georgia, Says Tyler Clark is Something Special

Brooks Austin

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has done an incredible job since taking over for Les Miles, first as an interim and now as the head coach. The Bayou native has changed several things about the style in which LSU plays. Most notably the offense. 

By now, it's safe to assume that offensive wizard, Joe Brady, has become a relatively popular name. Thanks to the Tigers having the nation's 2nd ranked scoring offense averaging nearly 50 points per contest. 

They will be matched up against the nation's 2nd ranked scoring defense in the Georgia Bulldogs. The UGA defense is predicated on stopping the run and that's only made possible by the tremendous play from interior defensive linemen such as Tyler Clark and Jordan Davis. 

Orgeron spoke about Tyler Clark today in his SEC Media Teleconference prior to this weekend's championship showdown inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

"Quick, dominant. I've watched a lot of their tape because, obviously, I studied the offensive lines that we're going to go against. I think that they're very well-coached. I think Tyler Clark is probably one of the best defensive linemen we've played all year. This is the best defense we've played all year. It starts with their defensive line. They're very well-coached. They're agile. They move. They can take on blocks, slant, pass rush well. They do it all." - Ed Orgeron on Tyler Clark

When asked about how Kirby Smart's defense goes about disguising their intentions, Orgeron said; 

"Again, we just started, but I think if you stay in traditional formations -- you know, everybody has traditional disguises, and he's very good at it, but we also have some formations where it's hard to disguise. I know we'll have a plan. I know our guys are able to have a plan against anything anybody can give us. We've shown that all year, and I feel confident we can do it again." - Ed Orgeron on UGA's Defense

Orgeron was obviously asked about Jake Fromm and the offense for Georgia, specifically whether or not he was preparing for a healthy UGA with Swift banged up and Cager out,

"You know, obviously, in a big game like this, people miraculously get well towards the end of the week. So we expect their best players to play. A team like Georgia, they've recruited well. I'm sure they have some young guys. We have the same thing. We call it the "next man up" theory. I'm sure they have the "next man up" theory, and they're going to play just as well as the starters. So I don't think that's going to be any benefit to us at all." - Ed Orgeron on the health of UGA's offense

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
AllThingsSports101
AllThingsSports101

Can anybody else hear his voice when you read his quotes?

