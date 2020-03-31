Eli Wolf Talks NFL Draft Preparation And His Time as a Georgia Bulldog

BulldogMaven
3rd & 7. 2:53 remaining in the 4th Quarter with a 7 point lead against the Florida Gators and momentum starting to slip from Georgia's grasp. Who does Georgia turn to in that situation? None other than a graduate transfer Tight End from Tennessee, who up to that very moment had 15 career catches.

Eli Wolf made an immediate impact for Georgia in the 2019 season, and not just in Jacksonville. At the end of the 2018 season, Georgia had major depth issues at the Tight End position after losing Isaac Nauta to the NFL Draft and Jackson Harris to graduation. Coaches Kirby Smart and Todd Hartley quickly turned to the transfer portal and were very fortunate to find a player the caliber of Eli Wolf, who spent his first three years at rival Tennessee.

Wolf would become a valuable part of the Georgia run game in both one and two tight end sets. Also, while Wolf did not have incredible production in the passing game during his time at Tennessee, it's apparent that he was definitely underutilized. During his three years at 'Rocky Top', Wolf caught just 8 passes for 78 yards and one touchdown. Wolf nearly eclipsed those numbers in the Murray State game alone for Georgia, picking up 73 yards on 4 catches.

Overall Wolf finished the season with 13 catches for 194 yards (14.9 yards per reception) and a touchdown. Some of the plays that Wolf made for the Dawgs left media and fans alike very impressed and made people question whether the Tennessee transfer was still being underutilized. Well, wonder no more, because Wolf's recent Pro Day numbers suggest that his athleticism is off the charts and that the former Volunteer, turned trusted Georgia Bulldog has barely scratched the surface of his potential talent and production.

The Bulldog Maven on SI.com's Editor Brooks Austin caught up with Eli Wolf to discuss his staggering Pro Day numbers, his preparation for the NFL, his time at Georgia, and more. Check out the full interview here, or in the media player above to see how a Tennessee Volunteer became a 'Damn Good Dawg', a trusted leader for Kirby Smart's program, and likely a diamond in the rough in the NFL.

