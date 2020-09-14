SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Emerson Hancock throws at Mariners' minor league batting-practice session

Brent Wilson

Former Georgia pitcher and highly-coveted Mariner's pitching prospect Emerson Hancock made his "debut" with the organization on Friday.

While he's most likely still ways out from getting his call to the big leagues, he did showcase why the Mariners picked him at no. 6 overall back in June.

The Mariners were set to host an intrasquad matchup at the team's alternate site but was canceled due to poor air quality. Still, Hancock got the chance to pitch one inning of the batting-practice session.

According to The Seattle Times, Mariners' general manager Jerry Dipoto was able to watch his outing. 

Dipoto stated in regards to Hancock, "The stuff is awesome, I was particularly impressed with how polished the change-ups looks."

It was his first time pitching to hitters since March, and he had to face two of the Mariners' top-5 prospects right of the bat. 

"Hancock’s fastball sat around 95-97 mph with a biting breaking ball at 78-79 mph and an outstanding change-up with nasty, fading movement to the arm side at 85-87 mph."

With that type of velocity, it's easy to see why Hancock is considered to be one of the top prospects in all of baseball.

According to MLB.com, Hancock is the No. 3 overall prospect in the Mariners' farm system and the no. 34 overall prospect in all of baseball.

Upon being drafted, Hancock was immediately listed as a part of the Mariners' 60-man roster as a non-roster invite.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UGA expecting to have $55 million budget deficit in 2021

UGA athletic director Greg McGarity has announced he is expecting a $55 million deficit to the budget for the 2021 fiscal year.

Brent Wilson

by

Brooks Austin

D'Andre Swift 'Pretty Upset' About Dropped Pass

D'Andre Swift was on his way towards a pretty solid rookie debut in Sunday's NFL Opener. He got his first touchdown, but dropped the game-winning pass.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

2021 Georgia Commits are off to a good start

Georgia's 2021 commits are living up to the hype so far. We recap how they performed this past weekend.

Brent Wilson

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia held at No. 4, jumped by Oklahoma in latest Coaches Poll

In the recently released Coaches Poll for Sept. 13, Georgia football is ranked No. 4. behind Clemson, Alabama and Oklahoma.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

Scrimmage Notes: QB Situation Becomes Clearer

We have intel coming in from sources about the third scrimmage in Athens today, and it appears there's some positional battles that are becoming a bit more clear.

Brooks Austin

How is Georgia's offensive line 'way ahead' of expectations?

Ben Cleveland recently told reporters that Georgia's offensive line is "way ahead of where most people think [it] should be right now.”

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Isaiah Wilson Arrested for DUI

OT Isaiah Wilson has gotten off to a shaky start in Tennessee, having been arrested Friday night for driving under the influence.

Chris Allen

by

Brooks Austin

WATCH: Brock vs Gunner Highlights

We have the highlights from Brock Vandagriff vs Gunner Stockton from Friday Night. Watch as two of the nation's best faceoff in Rabun County, Georgia.

Brooks Austin

Dawgs in the NFL 2020 Preview

Georgia football has produced some of the top talent in the NFL over the year and the 2020 season is looking promising for the Bulldogs in the NFL.

Jonathan Williams

Brock Vandagriff, A Leader of Men at the Quarterback Position

Georgia football commit, Brock Vandagriff may have been beated out by Gunner Stockton on Friday night, but we learned a lot about his leadership skills.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin