Former Georgia pitcher and highly-coveted Mariner's pitching prospect Emerson Hancock made his "debut" with the organization on Friday.

While he's most likely still ways out from getting his call to the big leagues, he did showcase why the Mariners picked him at no. 6 overall back in June.

The Mariners were set to host an intrasquad matchup at the team's alternate site but was canceled due to poor air quality. Still, Hancock got the chance to pitch one inning of the batting-practice session.

According to The Seattle Times, Mariners' general manager Jerry Dipoto was able to watch his outing.

Dipoto stated in regards to Hancock, "The stuff is awesome, I was particularly impressed with how polished the change-ups looks."

It was his first time pitching to hitters since March, and he had to face two of the Mariners' top-5 prospects right of the bat.

"Hancock’s fastball sat around 95-97 mph with a biting breaking ball at 78-79 mph and an outstanding change-up with nasty, fading movement to the arm side at 85-87 mph."

With that type of velocity, it's easy to see why Hancock is considered to be one of the top prospects in all of baseball.

According to MLB.com, Hancock is the No. 3 overall prospect in the Mariners' farm system and the no. 34 overall prospect in all of baseball.

Upon being drafted, Hancock was immediately listed as a part of the Mariners' 60-man roster as a non-roster invite.

